Hill County Grand Jury returns June’s list of indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, June 4, returned the following indictments:



Miguel Angel Acosta, 25, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; possession of THC oil under one gram



Christopher Michael Barnett, 42, of Elm Mott, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Melvin Jay Brown, 48, of Itasca, endangering a child/imminent danger bodily injury



Joseph Edward Burke, 43, of Universal City, possession of THC oil under one gram



Mandi Jeannine Byrns, 30, of Alvarado, bail jump and failure to appear



Malcolm Daily, 33, of Itasca, theft between $750 and $2,500 from elderly



Kyle Eric Depolito, 19, of Waco, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams



Jordan Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Justin Michael Ellis, 25, of Austin, possession of THC oil under one gram



Andrew Donald Fisher, 22, of Irving, possession of THC oil under one gram



Anthony Kevin Garcia, 24, of Fort Worth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Kristi Leann Gonzales, 37, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Jeana Margaret Harkins, 48, of Dawson, possession of cocaine under one gram, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence



Lonnie Alan Hayes, 50, of Waco, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Dylan Lee Hearne, 28, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation



Steven Howard, 53, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Daisy Ellen Jackson, 54, of Shiloh, Illinois, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Doyle Rabe Johnson, 56, of Itasca, continuous sexual abuse of a young child



Dustin Lee, 40, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Sherman Lyons, 57, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Caroline Savannah McCoy, 27, of Whitney, credit/debit card abuse



Leonard Earl McGill, 66, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated – third or more



Brian Keith Moore, 40, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, assault of a peace officer/judge, harassment by person in correctional/detention facility (x2)



Lyndon Blaine Porter, 36, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Harold Scott Read, 35, of Coolidge, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000



Kendra Denise Ross, 43, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Richard Keith Seagrave Jr., 35, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon



Cameron Roy Sessums, 34, of Waxahachie, continuous sexual assault of a child



Grayson Alexanderia Singel, 26, of Garland, escape while arrested/confined



John Randal Smith, 49, of Alvarado, possession of cocaine under one gram



Denarrius Arkeem Stigler, 22, of Fort Worth, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams, possession of cocaine between four and 200 grams, possession of hydrocodone between 28 and 200 grams



Christina Gail Stinson, 41, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Milan Perry Dewey Sweet, 30, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Aniya Desiree Talley, 17, of McKinney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Norma Lynn Teakell, 51, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Amber Nichol Terry, 29, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Lori Rehiannon Vanek, 30, of Bynum, forgery



Randy Allen Votaw, 43, of Whitney, aggravated robbery



Michael Anthony Williams Jr., 37, of Waco, tamper/fabricate physical evidence



Brenda Witt, 65, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Desajaun Wright, 21, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear



Jerry Wofford, 49, of Weatherford, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.