Hill County Grand Jury returns June’s list of indictments

by The Lakelander

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, June 4, returned the following indictments:

Miguel Angel Acosta, 25, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; possession of THC oil under one gram


Christopher Michael Barnett, 42, of Elm Mott, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Melvin Jay Brown, 48, of Itasca, endangering a child/imminent danger bodily injury


Joseph Edward Burke, 43, of Universal City, possession of THC oil under one gram


Mandi Jeannine Byrns, 30, of Alvarado, bail jump and failure to appear


Malcolm Daily, 33, of Itasca, theft between $750 and $2,500 from elderly


Kyle Eric Depolito, 19, of Waco, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams


Jordan Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Justin Michael Ellis, 25, of Austin, possession of THC oil under one gram


Andrew Donald Fisher, 22, of Irving, possession of THC oil under one gram


Anthony Kevin Garcia, 24, of Fort Worth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Kristi Leann Gonzales, 37, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Jeana Margaret Harkins, 48, of Dawson, possession of cocaine under one gram, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence


Lonnie Alan Hayes, 50, of Waco, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Dylan Lee Hearne, 28, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation


Steven Howard, 53, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Daisy Ellen Jackson, 54, of Shiloh, Illinois, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Doyle Rabe Johnson, 56, of Itasca, continuous sexual abuse of a young child


Dustin Lee, 40, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Sherman Lyons, 57, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Caroline Savannah McCoy, 27, of Whitney, credit/debit card abuse


Leonard Earl McGill, 66, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated – third or more


Brian Keith Moore, 40, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, assault of a peace officer/judge, harassment by person in correctional/detention facility (x2)


Lyndon Blaine Porter, 36, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Harold Scott Read, 35, of Coolidge, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000


Kendra Denise Ross, 43, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


Richard Keith Seagrave Jr., 35, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon


Cameron Roy Sessums, 34, of Waxahachie, continuous sexual assault of a child


Grayson Alexanderia Singel, 26, of Garland, escape while arrested/confined


John Randal Smith, 49, of Alvarado, possession of cocaine under one gram


Denarrius Arkeem Stigler, 22, of Fort Worth, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams, possession of cocaine between four and 200 grams, possession of hydrocodone between 28 and 200 grams


Christina Gail Stinson, 41, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams

Milan Perry Dewey Sweet, 30, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Aniya Desiree Talley, 17, of McKinney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Norma Lynn Teakell, 51, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Amber Nichol Terry, 29, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Lori Rehiannon Vanek, 30, of Bynum, forgery


Randy Allen Votaw, 43, of Whitney, aggravated robbery


Michael Anthony Williams Jr., 37, of Waco, tamper/fabricate physical evidence


Brenda Witt, 65, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Desajaun Wright, 21, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear


Jerry Wofford, 49, of Weatherford, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

