Hill County Grand Jury returns June’s list of indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, June 4, returned the following indictments:
Miguel Angel Acosta, 25, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; possession of THC oil under one gram
Christopher Michael Barnett, 42, of Elm Mott, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Melvin Jay Brown, 48, of Itasca, endangering a child/imminent danger bodily injury
Joseph Edward Burke, 43, of Universal City, possession of THC oil under one gram
Mandi Jeannine Byrns, 30, of Alvarado, bail jump and failure to appear
Malcolm Daily, 33, of Itasca, theft between $750 and $2,500 from elderly
Kyle Eric Depolito, 19, of Waco, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams
Jordan Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Justin Michael Ellis, 25, of Austin, possession of THC oil under one gram
Andrew Donald Fisher, 22, of Irving, possession of THC oil under one gram
Anthony Kevin Garcia, 24, of Fort Worth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Kristi Leann Gonzales, 37, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Jeana Margaret Harkins, 48, of Dawson, possession of cocaine under one gram, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence
Lonnie Alan Hayes, 50, of Waco, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Dylan Lee Hearne, 28, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation
Steven Howard, 53, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Daisy Ellen Jackson, 54, of Shiloh, Illinois, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Doyle Rabe Johnson, 56, of Itasca, continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Dustin Lee, 40, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Sherman Lyons, 57, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Caroline Savannah McCoy, 27, of Whitney, credit/debit card abuse
Leonard Earl McGill, 66, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated – third or more
Brian Keith Moore, 40, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, assault of a peace officer/judge, harassment by person in correctional/detention facility (x2)
Lyndon Blaine Porter, 36, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Harold Scott Read, 35, of Coolidge, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000
Kendra Denise Ross, 43, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Richard Keith Seagrave Jr., 35, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon
Cameron Roy Sessums, 34, of Waxahachie, continuous sexual assault of a child
Grayson Alexanderia Singel, 26, of Garland, escape while arrested/confined
John Randal Smith, 49, of Alvarado, possession of cocaine under one gram
Denarrius Arkeem Stigler, 22, of Fort Worth, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams, possession of cocaine between four and 200 grams, possession of hydrocodone between 28 and 200 grams
Christina Gail Stinson, 41, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Milan Perry Dewey Sweet, 30, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Aniya Desiree Talley, 17, of McKinney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Norma Lynn Teakell, 51, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Amber Nichol Terry, 29, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Lori Rehiannon Vanek, 30, of Bynum, forgery
Randy Allen Votaw, 43, of Whitney, aggravated robbery
Michael Anthony Williams Jr., 37, of Waco, tamper/fabricate physical evidence
Brenda Witt, 65, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Desajaun Wright, 21, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear
Jerry Wofford, 49, of Weatherford, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.