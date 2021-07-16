Sentences handed down in 66th Judicial District Court

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County, presided over by District Judge Lee Harris, in June.



The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) sentences were handed down:



Ignacio Rafael Cazares, online solicitation of a minor, eight years prison



Mercedes Dawn Clemons, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; bail jumping and failure to appear, three years prison



Tina Moody Harris, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 18 months state jail; credit card or debit card abuse, 18 months state jail



Joanna Barrientos, harassment of public servant, five years prison



Randle Lee Morriss, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, 28 years prison



Michael Dwayne Byars, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, three years prison



Derrick Shawn Holmes, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail



Scott Jody Cooper, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail



Oscar Padilla, aggravated robbery, 15 years prison



Keith Martin Sandlin, possession of gamma hydroxybutyrate between 200 and 400 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison; possession of THC oil less than one gram, 15 months state jail



Dustin Lee Adkins, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of LSD less than 20 AU, 18 months state jail



Ashton Laron Haynes, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, four years prison; assault of peace officer or judge, eight years prison; possession of cocaine under one gram, 12 months state jail; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, four years prison; possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison



Angi Marie Fowler, possession of heroin under one gram, 16 months state jail



Julie Ann Miller, attempt to tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 12 months state jail; prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, two years prison

Juan Antonio Lopez, bail jump and failure to appear on felony charges, three years prison; possession of THC oil less than one gram, 15 months state jail



Christopher Brian Goss, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 14 months state jail



Charles Robert Helms, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, 21 months state jail



Sonya Marie White Cortez, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, eight years prison



Jeana Margaret Harkins, child endangerment and criminal negligence, 15 months state jail; possession of cocaine under one gram, 15 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, four years prison



Richard Glenn Ray, possession of methamphetamine less than one gram, 13 months state jail

Trevion Tyron Riggs, manslaughter, 12 years prison



Carolyn Yvonne Hilton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 13 months state jail