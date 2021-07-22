Hill County Grand Jury returns July’s list of indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, July 9, returned the following indictments:



Fred Damontrell Adams, 25, of Mesquite, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Shawneece Nicole Adkins, 24, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Tommy Anderson, 30, of Lockhart, bail jump and failure to appear (x 3)



Amanda Rene Ann Ast, 25, of Hillsboro, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument – elderly



Gloria Jean Bartley, 53, of Hillsboro, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (x 2)



Michael Paydan Beard, 31, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Christopher Charles Blair, 44, of Riesel, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Stephen Mathes Bodony, 37, of Kyle, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams



Krystal Bottoms, 39, of Cleburne, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



Corey Adam Brown, 37, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Kelly Claridy, 41, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear



Jason Ladon Conn, 33, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



Andrew Charles Crow, 21, of Cypress, possession of THC oil between one and four grams, possession of LSD under 20 AU



Rafael Jarral Eastland, 36, of Carrollton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Eric Elemen, 46, of Converse, bail jump and failure to appear



Heidi Louise Glatz, 53, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear



Cale Grady, 35, of Robinson, bail jump and failure to appear



Albert Clifford Gulliver III, 36, of Mustang, Oklahoma, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



Rusty Wayne Holcomb, 32, of Whitney, criminal mischief impair or interrupt public service of less than $30,000



Dustin Matthew Holmes, 39, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Steven Lamar Howard, 54, of Itasca, bail jump and failure to appear



Travis Immel, 37, of Millsap, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Adam Keith James, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearm by felon



Kelsey Ray James, 30, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle



Justin Wayne Jordan, 33, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Tafara Gilmore Lyons Jr., 22, of Tyler, evading arrest detention with a vehicle



Vicente Macias, 27, of Waxahachie, bail jump and failure to appear



Dalton Farris Morris, 36, of Elm Mott, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Shakeal Montrey Mozon, 27, of Aquilla, sexual assault of a child



Hector Murillo, 19, aggravated assault against a public servant



Collin Bradley Olsen, 20, of Whitney, possession of THC wax between one and four grams



Mitchaell Dale Phillips, 65, of Milford, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Louis Becker Orozco-Ramirez, 27, of Hillsboro, indecency with a child with sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of child



Dylan Dewayne Ratliff, 25, of Clifton, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Kelsey Breanne Robbins, 26, of Maxie, Virginia, prohibited substance in a correctional facility



Leo Cabriales Rocha, 38, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction



Liliana Cristal Rodriguez, 35, of Hillsboro, possession of MDMA under one gram



Emily Marissa Rose, 24, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Zachary Logan Rosser, 27, of Rhome, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction



Mia Jalynn Schwalm, 49, of Fort Worth, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility



Tamara Michelle Sherrin, 24, of Milford, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Paul Deldrick Simmons, 42, of Hillsboro, assault family violence – impede breath or circulation



Cheyenne Stephens, 24, of Joshua, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Benjamin Michael Teer, 38, of Waco, possession of amphetamine between one and four grams



Donnie Russell Thompson, 36, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear



Ronnie Thompson, 32, of Whitney, possession of fentanyl under one gram



Tony Williams, 22, of Hillsboro, bail jump and failure to appear



District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.