Hill County Grand Jury returns July’s list of indictments

by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, July 9, returned the following indictments:


Fred Damontrell Adams, 25, of Mesquite, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Shawneece Nicole Adkins, 24, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Tommy Anderson, 30, of Lockhart, bail jump and failure to appear (x 3)


Amanda Rene Ann Ast, 25, of Hillsboro, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument – elderly


Gloria Jean Bartley, 53, of Hillsboro, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (x 2)


Michael Paydan Beard, 31, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Christopher Charles Blair, 44, of Riesel, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Stephen Mathes Bodony, 37, of Kyle, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams


Krystal Bottoms, 39, of Cleburne, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


Corey Adam Brown, 37, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Kelly Claridy, 41, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear


Jason Ladon Conn, 33, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


Andrew Charles Crow, 21, of Cypress, possession of THC oil between one and four grams, possession of LSD under 20 AU


Rafael Jarral Eastland, 36, of Carrollton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Eric Elemen, 46, of Converse, bail jump and failure to appear


Heidi Louise Glatz, 53, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear


Cale Grady, 35, of Robinson, bail jump and failure to appear


Albert Clifford Gulliver III, 36, of Mustang, Oklahoma, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


Rusty Wayne Holcomb, 32, of Whitney, criminal mischief impair or interrupt public service of less than $30,000


Dustin Matthew Holmes, 39, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Steven Lamar Howard, 54, of Itasca, bail jump and failure to appear


Travis Immel, 37, of Millsap, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Adam Keith James, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearm by felon


Kelsey Ray James, 30, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle


Justin Wayne Jordan, 33, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Tafara Gilmore Lyons Jr., 22, of Tyler, evading arrest detention with a vehicle


Vicente Macias, 27, of Waxahachie, bail jump and failure to appear


Dalton Farris Morris, 36, of Elm Mott, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Shakeal Montrey Mozon, 27, of Aquilla, sexual assault of a child


Hector Murillo, 19, aggravated assault against a public servant


Collin Bradley Olsen, 20, of Whitney, possession of THC wax between one and four grams


Mitchaell Dale Phillips, 65, of Milford, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Louis Becker Orozco-Ramirez, 27, of Hillsboro, indecency with a child with sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of child


Dylan Dewayne Ratliff, 25, of Clifton, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Kelsey Breanne Robbins, 26, of Maxie, Virginia, prohibited substance in a correctional facility


Leo Cabriales Rocha, 38, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction


Liliana Cristal Rodriguez, 35, of Hillsboro, possession of MDMA under one gram


Emily Marissa Rose, 24, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Zachary Logan Rosser, 27, of Rhome, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction


Mia Jalynn Schwalm, 49, of Fort Worth, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility


Tamara Michelle Sherrin, 24, of Milford, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Paul Deldrick Simmons, 42, of Hillsboro, assault family violence – impede breath or circulation


Cheyenne Stephens, 24, of Joshua, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Benjamin Michael Teer, 38, of Waco, possession of amphetamine between one and four grams


Donnie Russell Thompson, 36, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear


Ronnie Thompson, 32, of Whitney, possession of fentanyl under one gram


Tony Williams, 22, of Hillsboro, bail jump and failure to appear


District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

