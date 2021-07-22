Hill County Grand Jury returns July’s list of indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, July 9, returned the following indictments:
Fred Damontrell Adams, 25, of Mesquite, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Shawneece Nicole Adkins, 24, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Tommy Anderson, 30, of Lockhart, bail jump and failure to appear (x 3)
Amanda Rene Ann Ast, 25, of Hillsboro, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument – elderly
Gloria Jean Bartley, 53, of Hillsboro, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (x 2)
Michael Paydan Beard, 31, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Christopher Charles Blair, 44, of Riesel, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Stephen Mathes Bodony, 37, of Kyle, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams
Krystal Bottoms, 39, of Cleburne, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
Corey Adam Brown, 37, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Kelly Claridy, 41, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear
Jason Ladon Conn, 33, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
Andrew Charles Crow, 21, of Cypress, possession of THC oil between one and four grams, possession of LSD under 20 AU
Rafael Jarral Eastland, 36, of Carrollton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Eric Elemen, 46, of Converse, bail jump and failure to appear
Heidi Louise Glatz, 53, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear
Cale Grady, 35, of Robinson, bail jump and failure to appear
Albert Clifford Gulliver III, 36, of Mustang, Oklahoma, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver
Rusty Wayne Holcomb, 32, of Whitney, criminal mischief impair or interrupt public service of less than $30,000
Dustin Matthew Holmes, 39, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Steven Lamar Howard, 54, of Itasca, bail jump and failure to appear
Travis Immel, 37, of Millsap, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Adam Keith James, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Kelsey Ray James, 30, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Justin Wayne Jordan, 33, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Tafara Gilmore Lyons Jr., 22, of Tyler, evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Vicente Macias, 27, of Waxahachie, bail jump and failure to appear
Dalton Farris Morris, 36, of Elm Mott, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Shakeal Montrey Mozon, 27, of Aquilla, sexual assault of a child
Hector Murillo, 19, aggravated assault against a public servant
Collin Bradley Olsen, 20, of Whitney, possession of THC wax between one and four grams
Mitchaell Dale Phillips, 65, of Milford, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Louis Becker Orozco-Ramirez, 27, of Hillsboro, indecency with a child with sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of child
Dylan Dewayne Ratliff, 25, of Clifton, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Kelsey Breanne Robbins, 26, of Maxie, Virginia, prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Leo Cabriales Rocha, 38, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction
Liliana Cristal Rodriguez, 35, of Hillsboro, possession of MDMA under one gram
Emily Marissa Rose, 24, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Zachary Logan Rosser, 27, of Rhome, assault of a family or household member with previous conviction
Mia Jalynn Schwalm, 49, of Fort Worth, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility
Tamara Michelle Sherrin, 24, of Milford, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Paul Deldrick Simmons, 42, of Hillsboro, assault family violence – impede breath or circulation
Cheyenne Stephens, 24, of Joshua, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Benjamin Michael Teer, 38, of Waco, possession of amphetamine between one and four grams
Donnie Russell Thompson, 36, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear
Ronnie Thompson, 32, of Whitney, possession of fentanyl under one gram
Tony Williams, 22, of Hillsboro, bail jump and failure to appear
District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.