TDCJ sentences handed down in District Court

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
August 11, 2021
The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted the following felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County, presided over by District Judge Lee Harris, in July.
The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) sentences were handed down:
Samantha Nicole Chase, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, six years prison
Gerrick Eugene Lucas, possession of cocaine under one gram, 14 months state jail
Larry Wayne Morris, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, four years prison
John Terrell West, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 20 years prison; driving while intoxicated – third or more, 20 years prison
Karri Leigh Walker, burglary of a habitation, three years prison
Mary Angela Ramos, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 10 months state jail
Karen Britton Hunter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, three years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, four years prison
Kevin Dean Bennett, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, 25 years prison
Angel Lee Martinez, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, 10 years prison
Essie Yule Knox, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five years prison
Michele Lynette Anderson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 16 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail; hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon, three years prison; abandon/endanger a child criminal negligence, 16 months state jail
Jason Tyron Rogers, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, six years prison
Kimberly Michelle McGruder, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 19 months state jail
Nathan Cho Taylor, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, eight years prison
Thomas Stephen Dawkins, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 20 years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 20 years prison
Shelly Marie Rosebrock, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 14 months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear, two years prison
Daniel Wayne Gober, credit card or debit card abuse, 18 months state jail; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 18 months state jail
Angelica Hernandez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, two years prison
Jeremy Allen Schillig, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison
Jason Dale Selby, forgery financial instrument, 16 months state jail
Steven Michael Erwin, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon, 25 years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six years prison