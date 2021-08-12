TDCJ sentences handed down in District Court

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 11, 2021

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted the following felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County, presided over by District Judge Lee Harris, in July.



The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) sentences were handed down:



Samantha Nicole Chase, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, six years prison



Gerrick Eugene Lucas, possession of cocaine under one gram, 14 months state jail



Larry Wayne Morris, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, four years prison



John Terrell West, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 20 years prison; driving while intoxicated – third or more, 20 years prison



Karri Leigh Walker, burglary of a habitation, three years prison



Mary Angela Ramos, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 10 months state jail



Karen Britton Hunter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, three years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, four years prison



Kevin Dean Bennett, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, 25 years prison



Angel Lee Martinez, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, 10 years prison



Essie Yule Knox, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five years prison



Michele Lynette Anderson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 16 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail; hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon, three years prison; abandon/endanger a child criminal negligence, 16 months state jail



Jason Tyron Rogers, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, six years prison

Kimberly Michelle McGruder, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 19 months state jail



Nathan Cho Taylor, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, eight years prison



Thomas Stephen Dawkins, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 20 years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 20 years prison



Shelly Marie Rosebrock, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 14 months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear, two years prison



Daniel Wayne Gober, credit card or debit card abuse, 18 months state jail; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 18 months state jail



Angelica Hernandez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, two years prison



Jeremy Allen Schillig, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison



Jason Dale Selby, forgery financial instrument, 16 months state jail



Steven Michael Erwin, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon, 25 years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six years prison