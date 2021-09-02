Bosque County Grand Jury returns August indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor Shannon Cottongame

September 1, 2021

A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, August 20, returned the following indictments:


Robby Don Johnson, 51, of Cleburne, manslaughter; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)


Jamie Charles Cook, 40, of Clifton, engaging in organized criminal activity


Mario Garcia, 41, of Clifton, engaging in organized criminal activity


Becky Charlene Wheeler, 38, of Morgan, engaging in organized criminal activity


Michael Blake Green, 37, of Meridian, possession of a controlled substance under one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility


Christien Rollie Mayhew, 46, of Burleson, possession of a controlled substance under one gram


Tina Marie Newman, 51, of Lakeside Village, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams


Travis Wayne Newman, 51, of Lakeside Village, possession of a controlled substance under one gram


The grand jury returned eight indictments with two non-arrests.

