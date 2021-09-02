Bosque County Grand Jury returns August indictments

Editor Shannon Cottongame
September 1, 2021
A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, August 20, returned the following indictments:
Robby Don Johnson, 51, of Cleburne, manslaughter; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)
Jamie Charles Cook, 40, of Clifton, engaging in organized criminal activity
Mario Garcia, 41, of Clifton, engaging in organized criminal activity
Becky Charlene Wheeler, 38, of Morgan, engaging in organized criminal activity
Michael Blake Green, 37, of Meridian, possession of a controlled substance under one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility
Christien Rollie Mayhew, 46, of Burleson, possession of a controlled substance under one gram
Tina Marie Newman, 51, of Lakeside Village, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams
Travis Wayne Newman, 51, of Lakeside Village, possession of a controlled substance under one gram
The grand jury returned eight indictments with two non-arrests.