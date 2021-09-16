August TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 15, 2021

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County, presided over by District Judge Lee Harris, in August. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:


Jesus Mancera, assault impeding breath or circulation, family member with previous conviction, seven years prison
Victor Machado Borges III, money laundering $2,500 to $30,000, 15 months state jail


Leonard Earl McGill, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison; driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison


Donnie Thompson, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, six years prison


Vernell Cochran Jr., attempt to commit tampering and/or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 15 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison


John Houston Brown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison


Samuel John Dodgen, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, seven years prison


Krystal Dawn Bottoms, bail jump and failure to appear – felony, five years prison; bail jump and failure to appear – felony, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, five years prison


Micah Seth Barron, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, six years prison


Michael Shane Atkins, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of THC between four and 400 grams, 15 years prison; possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams, 15 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison


Prince Kent, improper relationship between educator/student online solicitation, 10 years prison; attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two years state jail; sexual assault of a child, 10 years prison


Phillip Charles Lewis, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison


Melissa Ann Bartley, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison


Neil Aaron Knudson, bail jump and failure to appear, six years prison; theft between $750 and $2,500 with contractual relationship with government, 18 months state jail


Juan Evarado De La Torre, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, six years prison


James Leroy Thomas, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, five years prison; online solicitation of a minor – two counts, five years prison


Eric Elemen, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison


Nicole Catherine Long, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams, five years prison; stalking, five years prison


Jessica Nell Berry, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, six years prison; online solicitation of a minor: sexual conduct, six years prison


Calvie Don Kuykendall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison


Haley Renee Owen, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear – felony, two years prison (x 2)


Merle Robert Flippin Sr., burglary of a building, 15 months state jail


Vance Edward Braziel, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 15 years prison; attempted tamper/fabricate physical evidence, 24 months state jail


Jose Jesus Flores Jr., fraudulent possession of identifying information, 10 years prison


Gloria Jean Bartley, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison; theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison


Shawneece Nicole Adkins, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison


Brad Eugene Taylor, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, three years prison


Dylan Dewayne Ratliff, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, eight years prison


Daryon Joshua Grant, possession of methamphetamine 400 grams or more with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of etizolam between 200 and 400 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison

