August TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
September 15, 2021
The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County, presided over by District Judge Lee Harris, in August. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:
Jesus Mancera, assault impeding breath or circulation, family member with previous conviction, seven years prison
Victor Machado Borges III, money laundering $2,500 to $30,000, 15 months state jail
Leonard Earl McGill, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison; driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison
Donnie Thompson, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, six years prison
Vernell Cochran Jr., attempt to commit tampering and/or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 15 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison
John Houston Brown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison
Samuel John Dodgen, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, seven years prison
Krystal Dawn Bottoms, bail jump and failure to appear – felony, five years prison; bail jump and failure to appear – felony, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, five years prison
Micah Seth Barron, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, six years prison
Michael Shane Atkins, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of THC between four and 400 grams, 15 years prison; possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams, 15 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison
Prince Kent, improper relationship between educator/student online solicitation, 10 years prison; attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two years state jail; sexual assault of a child, 10 years prison
Phillip Charles Lewis, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison
Melissa Ann Bartley, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison
Neil Aaron Knudson, bail jump and failure to appear, six years prison; theft between $750 and $2,500 with contractual relationship with government, 18 months state jail
Juan Evarado De La Torre, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, six years prison
James Leroy Thomas, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, five years prison; online solicitation of a minor – two counts, five years prison
Eric Elemen, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison
Nicole Catherine Long, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams, five years prison; stalking, five years prison
Jessica Nell Berry, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, six years prison; online solicitation of a minor: sexual conduct, six years prison
Calvie Don Kuykendall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison
Haley Renee Owen, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear – felony, two years prison (x 2)
Merle Robert Flippin Sr., burglary of a building, 15 months state jail
Vance Edward Braziel, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 15 years prison; attempted tamper/fabricate physical evidence, 24 months state jail
Jose Jesus Flores Jr., fraudulent possession of identifying information, 10 years prison
Gloria Jean Bartley, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison; theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison
Shawneece Nicole Adkins, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison
Brad Eugene Taylor, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, three years prison
Dylan Dewayne Ratliff, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, eight years prison
Daryon Joshua Grant, possession of methamphetamine 400 grams or more with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of etizolam between 200 and 400 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison