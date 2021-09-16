August TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 15, 2021

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County, presided over by District Judge Lee Harris, in August. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:



Jesus Mancera, assault impeding breath or circulation, family member with previous conviction, seven years prison

Victor Machado Borges III, money laundering $2,500 to $30,000, 15 months state jail



Leonard Earl McGill, driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison; driving while intoxicated – third or more, 25 years prison



Donnie Thompson, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, six years prison



Vernell Cochran Jr., attempt to commit tampering and/or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 15 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison



John Houston Brown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison



Samuel John Dodgen, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, seven years prison



Krystal Dawn Bottoms, bail jump and failure to appear – felony, five years prison; bail jump and failure to appear – felony, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, five years prison



Micah Seth Barron, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, six years prison



Michael Shane Atkins, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of THC between four and 400 grams, 15 years prison; possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams, 15 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison



Prince Kent, improper relationship between educator/student online solicitation, 10 years prison; attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two years state jail; sexual assault of a child, 10 years prison



Phillip Charles Lewis, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison



Melissa Ann Bartley, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison



Neil Aaron Knudson, bail jump and failure to appear, six years prison; theft between $750 and $2,500 with contractual relationship with government, 18 months state jail



Juan Evarado De La Torre, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, six years prison



James Leroy Thomas, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, five years prison; online solicitation of a minor – two counts, five years prison



Eric Elemen, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison



Nicole Catherine Long, possession of THC oil between four and 400 grams, five years prison; stalking, five years prison



Jessica Nell Berry, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, six years prison; online solicitation of a minor: sexual conduct, six years prison



Calvie Don Kuykendall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison



Haley Renee Owen, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear – felony, two years prison (x 2)



Merle Robert Flippin Sr., burglary of a building, 15 months state jail



Vance Edward Braziel, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 15 years prison; attempted tamper/fabricate physical evidence, 24 months state jail



Jose Jesus Flores Jr., fraudulent possession of identifying information, 10 years prison



Gloria Jean Bartley, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison; theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison



Shawneece Nicole Adkins, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison



Brad Eugene Taylor, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, three years prison



Dylan Dewayne Ratliff, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, eight years prison



Daryon Joshua Grant, possession of methamphetamine 400 grams or more with intent to deliver, 15 years prison; possession of etizolam between 200 and 400 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison