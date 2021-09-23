Hill County Grand Jury returns September indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 10, returned the following indictments:


Fred Adams, 25, of Forney, bail jump and failure to appear


Jamyua Monet Baysinger, 22, of Lancaster, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Levi Benjamin Bentsen, 34, of Whitney, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually


David Demark Brown, 54, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver


Brian Keith Clark, 49, of Joshua, assault – family/household member, impeding breath/circulation


Billy Joe Cole, 27, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Jennifer Anne Davis, 39, of Tomball, bail jump and failure to appear


Raheem Malik Garrett, 21, of Dallas, credit/debit card abuse

Brian Leroy George, 57, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Johnathan Leon Gomez, 21, of Denton, possession of cocaine between one and four grams


Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Perrin, bail jump and failure to appear


Lemuel Austin Howell, 38, of Frost, possession of THC oil under one gram


Adam Irvine Howland, 44, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Daisy Ellen Jackson, 54, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear


Chance Aaron Jares, 32, of Jasper, leaving scene of accident involving death


Kelsey Ray James, 30, of Whitney, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


Harless Ames Johnson, 43, of Hillsboro, assault – family/household member, impeding breath/circulation


Justin Jordan, 34, of Hillsboro, bail jump and failure to appear


Andrea Katherine Nors, 36, of Abbott, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000


Alejandro Perea-Medina III, 36, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Marbin Arnoldo Rodriguez (AKA Marvin Arnoldo Rodriguez), 42, of Los Angeles, California, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Eli Robledo, 22, of Waco, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Barry Alan Scott, 61, of Mount Calm, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually


Victoria Spencer, 24, of Glen Rose, bail jump and failure to appear


Ronnie Lee Thompson, 32, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear


Keith Rondell Wade, 52, of Crowley, credit card/debit card abuse


Shaun Whitaker, 64, of Waxahachie, driving while intoxicated – third or more


David Paul Wiggins, 40, of Waxahachie, burglary of a habitation, arson


Taylor Michelle Wilson, 26, of Whitney, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

