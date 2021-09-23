Hill County Grand Jury returns September indictments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 22, 2021

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 10, returned the following indictments:



Fred Adams, 25, of Forney, bail jump and failure to appear



Jamyua Monet Baysinger, 22, of Lancaster, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Levi Benjamin Bentsen, 34, of Whitney, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually



David Demark Brown, 54, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver



Brian Keith Clark, 49, of Joshua, assault – family/household member, impeding breath/circulation



Billy Joe Cole, 27, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Jennifer Anne Davis, 39, of Tomball, bail jump and failure to appear



Raheem Malik Garrett, 21, of Dallas, credit/debit card abuse

Brian Leroy George, 57, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Johnathan Leon Gomez, 21, of Denton, possession of cocaine between one and four grams



Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Perrin, bail jump and failure to appear



Lemuel Austin Howell, 38, of Frost, possession of THC oil under one gram



Adam Irvine Howland, 44, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Daisy Ellen Jackson, 54, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear



Chance Aaron Jares, 32, of Jasper, leaving scene of accident involving death



Kelsey Ray James, 30, of Whitney, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



Harless Ames Johnson, 43, of Hillsboro, assault – family/household member, impeding breath/circulation



Justin Jordan, 34, of Hillsboro, bail jump and failure to appear



Andrea Katherine Nors, 36, of Abbott, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000



Alejandro Perea-Medina III, 36, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Marbin Arnoldo Rodriguez (AKA Marvin Arnoldo Rodriguez), 42, of Los Angeles, California, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Eli Robledo, 22, of Waco, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Barry Alan Scott, 61, of Mount Calm, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually



Victoria Spencer, 24, of Glen Rose, bail jump and failure to appear



Ronnie Lee Thompson, 32, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear



Keith Rondell Wade, 52, of Crowley, credit card/debit card abuse



Shaun Whitaker, 64, of Waxahachie, driving while intoxicated – third or more



David Paul Wiggins, 40, of Waxahachie, burglary of a habitation, arson



Taylor Michelle Wilson, 26, of Whitney, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.