Hill County Grand Jury returns September indictments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
September 22, 2021
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 10, returned the following indictments:
Fred Adams, 25, of Forney, bail jump and failure to appear
Jamyua Monet Baysinger, 22, of Lancaster, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Levi Benjamin Bentsen, 34, of Whitney, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually
David Demark Brown, 54, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver
Brian Keith Clark, 49, of Joshua, assault – family/household member, impeding breath/circulation
Billy Joe Cole, 27, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Jennifer Anne Davis, 39, of Tomball, bail jump and failure to appear
Raheem Malik Garrett, 21, of Dallas, credit/debit card abuse
Brian Leroy George, 57, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Johnathan Leon Gomez, 21, of Denton, possession of cocaine between one and four grams
Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Perrin, bail jump and failure to appear
Lemuel Austin Howell, 38, of Frost, possession of THC oil under one gram
Adam Irvine Howland, 44, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Daisy Ellen Jackson, 54, of Killeen, bail jump and failure to appear
Chance Aaron Jares, 32, of Jasper, leaving scene of accident involving death
Kelsey Ray James, 30, of Whitney, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver
Harless Ames Johnson, 43, of Hillsboro, assault – family/household member, impeding breath/circulation
Justin Jordan, 34, of Hillsboro, bail jump and failure to appear
Andrea Katherine Nors, 36, of Abbott, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000
Alejandro Perea-Medina III, 36, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Marbin Arnoldo Rodriguez (AKA Marvin Arnoldo Rodriguez), 42, of Los Angeles, California, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Eli Robledo, 22, of Waco, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Barry Alan Scott, 61, of Mount Calm, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually
Victoria Spencer, 24, of Glen Rose, bail jump and failure to appear
Ronnie Lee Thompson, 32, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear
Keith Rondell Wade, 52, of Crowley, credit card/debit card abuse
Shaun Whitaker, 64, of Waxahachie, driving while intoxicated – third or more
David Paul Wiggins, 40, of Waxahachie, burglary of a habitation, arson
Taylor Michelle Wilson, 26, of Whitney, violation of sex offender’s duty to register life/annually
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.