Hill County Grand Jury returns October list of indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

October 13, 2021

The following cases were presented to a Hill County Grand Jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt Friday, October 1, with indictments returned:


Dillon Wayne Christian, 36, of Itasca, assault family or household member with previous conviction


Mark Lee Courtney, 44, of Cleburne, burglary of a building


Jordan Anthony Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear


Janet Ann Dudik, 32, of Dallas, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon


Jaimee Leeann Farrar, 39, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Pelesasa Feiloaiga, 26, of Temple, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Sarah Angela Franklin, 37, of Euless, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Shauna Alexis Fulenwider, 44, of Itasca, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Brayson Kane Fuller, 19, of Alvarado, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Ronnie Gary Greenhaw Jr., 27, of Whitney, burglary of building


Nicholas Ashford Johnson, 39, of College Station, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items


Daniel Earl McWashington, 55, of Austin, forgery of a financial instrument


Gilbert Montes, 33, of Converse, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Raymond Earl Smith Jr., 35, of Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Holden Kenneth Schrotke, 19, of Milford, burglary of habitation


Michael Jacob St. Clair, 33, of Whitney, assault to family or household member, impeding breath or circulation

Jason Ewing Stuart, 47, of Colleyville, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Dustin Matthew Taylor, 35, of Aquilla, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 39, of Whitney, burglary of building


Fidel Barrera Trevino, 40, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Marcus Troy Turner, 32, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Brandy Kylnn Waller, 35, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Jason Elec Wilson, 30, of Waco, forgery of a financial instrument


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

