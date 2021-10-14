Hill County Grand Jury returns October list of indictments

October 13, 2021
The following cases were presented to a Hill County Grand Jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt Friday, October 1, with indictments returned:
Dillon Wayne Christian, 36, of Itasca, assault family or household member with previous conviction
Mark Lee Courtney, 44, of Cleburne, burglary of a building
Jordan Anthony Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear
Janet Ann Dudik, 32, of Dallas, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Jaimee Leeann Farrar, 39, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Pelesasa Feiloaiga, 26, of Temple, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Sarah Angela Franklin, 37, of Euless, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Shauna Alexis Fulenwider, 44, of Itasca, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Brayson Kane Fuller, 19, of Alvarado, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Ronnie Gary Greenhaw Jr., 27, of Whitney, burglary of building
Nicholas Ashford Johnson, 39, of College Station, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items
Daniel Earl McWashington, 55, of Austin, forgery of a financial instrument
Gilbert Montes, 33, of Converse, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Raymond Earl Smith Jr., 35, of Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Holden Kenneth Schrotke, 19, of Milford, burglary of habitation
Michael Jacob St. Clair, 33, of Whitney, assault to family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Jason Ewing Stuart, 47, of Colleyville, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Dustin Matthew Taylor, 35, of Aquilla, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 39, of Whitney, burglary of building
Fidel Barrera Trevino, 40, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Marcus Troy Turner, 32, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Brandy Kylnn Waller, 35, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Jason Elec Wilson, 30, of Waco, forgery of a financial instrument
District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.