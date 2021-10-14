Hill County Grand Jury returns October list of indictments

October 13, 2021

The following cases were presented to a Hill County Grand Jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt Friday, October 1, with indictments returned:



Dillon Wayne Christian, 36, of Itasca, assault family or household member with previous conviction



Mark Lee Courtney, 44, of Cleburne, burglary of a building



Jordan Anthony Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear



Janet Ann Dudik, 32, of Dallas, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon



Jaimee Leeann Farrar, 39, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Pelesasa Feiloaiga, 26, of Temple, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Sarah Angela Franklin, 37, of Euless, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds



Shauna Alexis Fulenwider, 44, of Itasca, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Brayson Kane Fuller, 19, of Alvarado, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Ronnie Gary Greenhaw Jr., 27, of Whitney, burglary of building



Nicholas Ashford Johnson, 39, of College Station, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items



Daniel Earl McWashington, 55, of Austin, forgery of a financial instrument



Gilbert Montes, 33, of Converse, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Raymond Earl Smith Jr., 35, of Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Holden Kenneth Schrotke, 19, of Milford, burglary of habitation



Michael Jacob St. Clair, 33, of Whitney, assault to family or household member, impeding breath or circulation

Jason Ewing Stuart, 47, of Colleyville, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Dustin Matthew Taylor, 35, of Aquilla, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 39, of Whitney, burglary of building



Fidel Barrera Trevino, 40, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Marcus Troy Turner, 32, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Brandy Kylnn Waller, 35, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Jason Elec Wilson, 30, of Waco, forgery of a financial instrument



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.