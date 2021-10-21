Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences handed down in Hill County

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

October 20, 2021

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice convictions are from September:


Christopher Barnett, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail


Joe Charles Whipper, three counts of sexual assault of a child, 20 years prison


Jeremy Stuart Hagen, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, seven months state jail


Sherman Lyons, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 10 years prison


David Wayne Sandlin, possession with intent to promote child pornography, five years prison


Rickey Don Franklin Jr., possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, four years prison


Kendra Denise Ross, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail; aggravated assault with deadly weapon, six years prison


Trent Jerome Robinson, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (x 2), 10 months state jail for each


Lonnie Alan Hayes, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, eight years prison; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, eight years prison


Jason Ladon Conn, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, seven years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, five years prison (x 3)


Aviel Brooks May, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, 10 years prison; endangering a child – criminal negligence, 20 months state jail; injury to a child – reckless bodily injury, 20 months state jail


Nekki Marie Guthrie Stephens, forgery financial instrument, seven years prison; forgery financial instrument, seven years prison


Richard Keith Seagrave Jr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 years prison; evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, 10 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 25 years prison


Eric A. Brown, driving while intoxicated third or more, 27 years prison


William Michael Gray, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 20 months state jail; money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000, 20 months state jail


Matthew Alexander Woods, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 17 months state jail


Victoria Hope Clark, possession of cocaine under one gram, 14 months state jail


Casey Ray Jones, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation, four years prison


Amy Lynn Morris, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, seven years prison


Tracy Elizabeth Tallmadge, bail jumping and failure to appear, three years prison; possession of morphine less than one gram, 12 months state jail


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

