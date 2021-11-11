Sentences handed down in local court

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

November 10, 2021


The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) convictions are from October:


Shaday Dominique Bernstine, engaging in organized criminal activity between $2,500 and $30,000, nine years prison


Demetrius Lejuane Strong, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 10 years prison


Dustin Matthew Holmes, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, 10 years prison; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison


Justin Taylor Riggs, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine less than one gram, 15 months state jail


Emily Marissa Rose, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 months state jail


Marvin Arnoldo Rodriguez AKA: Marbin Arnoldo Rodriguez, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 months state jail


Javier Guada Valentin, possession of cocaine under one gram, 12 months state jail


Tamara Michelle Sherrin, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail


Christopher Shun Jones, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, 18 months state jail


Laroderick Dewayne Carroll, abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence, 18 months state jail


Dale Louis Miller, bail jumping and failure to appear, two years prison; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two years state jail


Eishmel Lee Ashford Jr., assault to a family or household member – impeding breath or circulation with previous conviction of family violence, 12 years prison


Cameron Roy Sessums, aggravated sexual assault of a child, seven years prison; aggravated sexual assault of a child, seven years prison


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

