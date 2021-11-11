Sentences handed down in local court

November 10, 2021



The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) convictions are from October:



Shaday Dominique Bernstine, engaging in organized criminal activity between $2,500 and $30,000, nine years prison



Demetrius Lejuane Strong, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 10 years prison



Dustin Matthew Holmes, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, 10 years prison; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years prison



Justin Taylor Riggs, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine less than one gram, 15 months state jail



Emily Marissa Rose, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 months state jail



Marvin Arnoldo Rodriguez AKA: Marbin Arnoldo Rodriguez, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 months state jail



Javier Guada Valentin, possession of cocaine under one gram, 12 months state jail



Tamara Michelle Sherrin, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail



Christopher Shun Jones, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, 18 months state jail



Laroderick Dewayne Carroll, abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence, 18 months state jail



Dale Louis Miller, bail jumping and failure to appear, two years prison; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two years state jail



Eishmel Lee Ashford Jr., assault to a family or household member – impeding breath or circulation with previous conviction of family violence, 12 years prison



Cameron Roy Sessums, aggravated sexual assault of a child, seven years prison; aggravated sexual assault of a child, seven years prison



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.