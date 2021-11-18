Hill County Grand Jury returns November list of indictments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
November 17, 2021
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Thursday, November 4, returned the following indictments:
John Paul Barry, 49, of Whitney, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Jamyua Monet Baysinger, 22, of Lancaster, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
David Demark Brown, 54, of Whitney, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, possession of cocaine between one and four grams with intent to deliver
Michael Dewayne Emmons Brumfield, 52, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated – third or more, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon
Justin Tanner Couch, 28, of Irene, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Jordan Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear
Colt Dennis Edwards, 38, of Burleson, possession of THC under one gram
Andrew Chandler Enochs, 22, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Elisa Ortiz Garcia, 29, of Whitney, endanger child – criminal negligence
Jack Anthony Garda, 24, of Southlake, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Destiny Nicole Garza, 18, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram
Stephanie Isabelle Goillandeau, 26, of Midland, possession of mushrooms between one and four grams
Christopher Lynn Grady, 35, of Chilton, possession of cocaine under one gram
Marcus Ryan Harris, 31, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Daniel Ray Holmes, 39, of Hillsboro, assault on a pregnant person
Heather Michelle Howell, 42, of Italy, possession of cocaine under one gram
Miranda King, 25, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, possession of THC under one gram
Charles Michael Malone, 24, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
John Anthony Martell, 29, of Diana, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
Bobbie Earl Martin, 38, of Springtown, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Jesse Ray Martin Jr., 38, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, possession of THC under one gram
Donnie Heath Martindale, 45, of Blum, aggravated assault family violence with deadly weapon
Oliver Harold Morris Jr., 45, of Dawson, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Sherrain Lee Morris, 59, of Clifton, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Russell Joe Parks, 17, of Cleburne, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Ashley Maurine Pooler, 34, of Houston, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, possession of THC under one gram
Luis Enrique Rico-Cervantez, 30, of Garland, indecency with a child – sexual contact
Isaiah Devonte Robinson, 25, of Waco, prohibited substance in correctional facility
Sergio Salazar-Gonzalez, 33, of Waco, driving while intoxicated – third or more
Michaele Starr Sakell, 24, of Houston, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Michael Ray Smith, 50 of Dennison, abandon/endanger a child – criminal negligence
Tommy Roosevelt Williams III, 29, of Hubbard, violation of bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months
Kevin Wayne Williams, 54, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.