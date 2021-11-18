Hill County Grand Jury returns November list of indictments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 17, 2021





A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Thursday, November 4, returned the following indictments:



John Paul Barry, 49, of Whitney, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury



Jamyua Monet Baysinger, 22, of Lancaster, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



David Demark Brown, 54, of Whitney, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, possession of cocaine between one and four grams with intent to deliver



Michael Dewayne Emmons Brumfield, 52, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated – third or more, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon



Justin Tanner Couch, 28, of Irene, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Jordan Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear



Colt Dennis Edwards, 38, of Burleson, possession of THC under one gram



Andrew Chandler Enochs, 22, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Elisa Ortiz Garcia, 29, of Whitney, endanger child – criminal negligence



Jack Anthony Garda, 24, of Southlake, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair



Destiny Nicole Garza, 18, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram



Stephanie Isabelle Goillandeau, 26, of Midland, possession of mushrooms between one and four grams



Christopher Lynn Grady, 35, of Chilton, possession of cocaine under one gram



Marcus Ryan Harris, 31, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Daniel Ray Holmes, 39, of Hillsboro, assault on a pregnant person



Heather Michelle Howell, 42, of Italy, possession of cocaine under one gram



Miranda King, 25, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, possession of THC under one gram



Charles Michael Malone, 24, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



John Anthony Martell, 29, of Diana, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



Bobbie Earl Martin, 38, of Springtown, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Jesse Ray Martin Jr., 38, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, possession of THC under one gram



Donnie Heath Martindale, 45, of Blum, aggravated assault family violence with deadly weapon



Oliver Harold Morris Jr., 45, of Dawson, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Sherrain Lee Morris, 59, of Clifton, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Russell Joe Parks, 17, of Cleburne, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Ashley Maurine Pooler, 34, of Houston, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, possession of THC under one gram



Luis Enrique Rico-Cervantez, 30, of Garland, indecency with a child – sexual contact



Isaiah Devonte Robinson, 25, of Waco, prohibited substance in correctional facility



Sergio Salazar-Gonzalez, 33, of Waco, driving while intoxicated – third or more



Michaele Starr Sakell, 24, of Houston, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Michael Ray Smith, 50 of Dennison, abandon/endanger a child – criminal negligence



Tommy Roosevelt Williams III, 29, of Hubbard, violation of bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months

Kevin Wayne Williams, 54, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.