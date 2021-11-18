Hill County Grand Jury returns November list of indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Thursday, November 4, returned the following indictments:


John Paul Barry, 49, of Whitney, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury


Jamyua Monet Baysinger, 22, of Lancaster, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


David Demark Brown, 54, of Whitney, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, possession of cocaine between one and four grams with intent to deliver


Michael Dewayne Emmons Brumfield, 52, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated – third or more, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon


Justin Tanner Couch, 28, of Irene, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Jordan Dilworth, 28, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear


Colt Dennis Edwards, 38, of Burleson, possession of THC under one gram


Andrew Chandler Enochs, 22, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Elisa Ortiz Garcia, 29, of Whitney, endanger child – criminal negligence


Jack Anthony Garda, 24, of Southlake, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair


Destiny Nicole Garza, 18, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram


Stephanie Isabelle Goillandeau, 26, of Midland, possession of mushrooms between one and four grams


Christopher Lynn Grady, 35, of Chilton, possession of cocaine under one gram


Marcus Ryan Harris, 31, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Daniel Ray Holmes, 39, of Hillsboro, assault on a pregnant person


Heather Michelle Howell, 42, of Italy, possession of cocaine under one gram


Miranda King, 25, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, possession of THC under one gram


Charles Michael Malone, 24, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


John Anthony Martell, 29, of Diana, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


Bobbie Earl Martin, 38, of Springtown, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Jesse Ray Martin Jr., 38, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, possession of THC under one gram


Donnie Heath Martindale, 45, of Blum, aggravated assault family violence with deadly weapon


Oliver Harold Morris Jr., 45, of Dawson, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Sherrain Lee Morris, 59, of Clifton, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Russell Joe Parks, 17, of Cleburne, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Ashley Maurine Pooler, 34, of Houston, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, possession of THC under one gram


Luis Enrique Rico-Cervantez, 30, of Garland, indecency with a child – sexual contact


Isaiah Devonte Robinson, 25, of Waco, prohibited substance in correctional facility


Sergio Salazar-Gonzalez, 33, of Waco, driving while intoxicated – third or more


Michaele Starr Sakell, 24, of Houston, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Michael Ray Smith, 50 of Dennison, abandon/endanger a child – criminal negligence


Tommy Roosevelt Williams III, 29, of Hubbard, violation of bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months

Kevin Wayne Williams, 54, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

