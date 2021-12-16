Grand Juries return December list of indictments for Hill and Bosque Counties

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

December 15, 2021


A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, December 3, returned the following indictments:


Ryan Keith Anderson, 36, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


Amber Lynn Arellano, 29, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Timothy Jacob Bishop, 28, of Whitney, indecency with a child – sexual contact (x 2)


Kayla Rae Brown, 22, of Des Moines, Iowa, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Dillon Christian, 36, of Itasca, bail jumping and failure to appear


Sandra Danielle Clayton, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


Victor Fuentes-Vallecillo, 23, of San Francisco, California, possession of THC less than one gram


Anthony Tyrone Green, 52, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram


Ronnie Gary Greenhaw Jr., 27, of Whitney, illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds


Tres Donald Haney, 22, of West, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


David Lynn Haines Jr., 32, of Hillsboro, assault of a peace officer (x 2)


David Michael Hight, 39, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Dawson Brady Hightower, 19, of Whitney, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child


Thomas Edwin Johnson, 72, of Covington, aggravated assault to a date, family or household member with a weapon, continuous violence against the family


Mainor Pastor Lalin-Sacaza, 28, of Austin, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Ruben Cerda Lara, 29, of Arlington, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old


Nicholas Hunter Lay, 25, of San Antonio, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams


Christopher Donte Loud, 36, of Iowa Park, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Michael Anthony Patterson, 24, of Cleburne, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Paxton Sean Price, 34, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Gregory Thomas Reed, 31, of Austin, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Chaz Allen Reid, 23, of Hubbard, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (x2)


Margaret Sanchez, 54, of Hubbard, credit or debit card abuse – elderly


Sabin Robert Sanchez, 28, of Dallas, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams


Michael Saint Clair, 33, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear


Devin Chadwick Stone, 29, of Mertens, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury


Braden Anthony Swain, 19, of Lorena, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams


Ronnie Lee Thompson, 33, of Whitney, possession of heroin under one gram


Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 39, of Valley Mills, illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds


Joe Anthony Vega, 51, of Frisco, bail jumping and failure to appear


Angela Diane Victery, 54, of Lajitas, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Salvador Corona Zamudio, 22, of Hillsboro, sexual assault of a child


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

Bosque County Grand Jury indictments

A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, December 3, returned the following indictments:


Ernesto Ramirez, 49, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity


Kelly Turner, 22, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity


Joseph Vara, 39, of Walnut Springs, engaging in organized criminal activity


Jarod McCamey, 37, of Morgan, engaging in organized criminal activity, prohibited weapon


Linda Davenport, 58, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity


Jacob Kelley, 33, of Hamilton, engaging in organized criminal activity


The above list was released by Bosque County District Clerk Juanita Miller on Monday, December 6.

