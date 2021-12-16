Grand Juries return December list of indictments for Hill and Bosque Counties

December 15, 2021



A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, December 3, returned the following indictments:



Ryan Keith Anderson, 36, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



Amber Lynn Arellano, 29, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Timothy Jacob Bishop, 28, of Whitney, indecency with a child – sexual contact (x 2)



Kayla Rae Brown, 22, of Des Moines, Iowa, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Dillon Christian, 36, of Itasca, bail jumping and failure to appear



Sandra Danielle Clayton, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



Victor Fuentes-Vallecillo, 23, of San Francisco, California, possession of THC less than one gram



Anthony Tyrone Green, 52, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram



Ronnie Gary Greenhaw Jr., 27, of Whitney, illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds



Tres Donald Haney, 22, of West, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



David Lynn Haines Jr., 32, of Hillsboro, assault of a peace officer (x 2)



David Michael Hight, 39, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Dawson Brady Hightower, 19, of Whitney, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child



Thomas Edwin Johnson, 72, of Covington, aggravated assault to a date, family or household member with a weapon, continuous violence against the family



Mainor Pastor Lalin-Sacaza, 28, of Austin, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Ruben Cerda Lara, 29, of Arlington, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old



Nicholas Hunter Lay, 25, of San Antonio, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams



Christopher Donte Loud, 36, of Iowa Park, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Michael Anthony Patterson, 24, of Cleburne, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Paxton Sean Price, 34, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Gregory Thomas Reed, 31, of Austin, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Chaz Allen Reid, 23, of Hubbard, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (x2)



Margaret Sanchez, 54, of Hubbard, credit or debit card abuse – elderly



Sabin Robert Sanchez, 28, of Dallas, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams



Michael Saint Clair, 33, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear



Devin Chadwick Stone, 29, of Mertens, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury



Braden Anthony Swain, 19, of Lorena, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams



Ronnie Lee Thompson, 33, of Whitney, possession of heroin under one gram



Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 39, of Valley Mills, illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds



Joe Anthony Vega, 51, of Frisco, bail jumping and failure to appear



Angela Diane Victery, 54, of Lajitas, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Salvador Corona Zamudio, 22, of Hillsboro, sexual assault of a child



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

Bosque County Grand Jury indictments

A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, December 3, returned the following indictments:



Ernesto Ramirez, 49, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity



Kelly Turner, 22, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity



Joseph Vara, 39, of Walnut Springs, engaging in organized criminal activity



Jarod McCamey, 37, of Morgan, engaging in organized criminal activity, prohibited weapon



Linda Davenport, 58, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity



Jacob Kelley, 33, of Hamilton, engaging in organized criminal activity



The above list was released by Bosque County District Clerk Juanita Miller on Monday, December 6.