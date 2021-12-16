Grand Juries return December list of indictments for Hill and Bosque Counties

December 15, 2021
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, December 3, returned the following indictments:
Ryan Keith Anderson, 36, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver
Amber Lynn Arellano, 29, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Timothy Jacob Bishop, 28, of Whitney, indecency with a child – sexual contact (x 2)
Kayla Rae Brown, 22, of Des Moines, Iowa, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Dillon Christian, 36, of Itasca, bail jumping and failure to appear
Sandra Danielle Clayton, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver
Victor Fuentes-Vallecillo, 23, of San Francisco, California, possession of THC less than one gram
Anthony Tyrone Green, 52, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram
Ronnie Gary Greenhaw Jr., 27, of Whitney, illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds
Tres Donald Haney, 22, of West, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
David Lynn Haines Jr., 32, of Hillsboro, assault of a peace officer (x 2)
David Michael Hight, 39, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Dawson Brady Hightower, 19, of Whitney, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child
Thomas Edwin Johnson, 72, of Covington, aggravated assault to a date, family or household member with a weapon, continuous violence against the family
Mainor Pastor Lalin-Sacaza, 28, of Austin, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Ruben Cerda Lara, 29, of Arlington, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old
Nicholas Hunter Lay, 25, of San Antonio, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams
Christopher Donte Loud, 36, of Iowa Park, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Michael Anthony Patterson, 24, of Cleburne, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Paxton Sean Price, 34, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Gregory Thomas Reed, 31, of Austin, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Chaz Allen Reid, 23, of Hubbard, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (x2)
Margaret Sanchez, 54, of Hubbard, credit or debit card abuse – elderly
Sabin Robert Sanchez, 28, of Dallas, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams
Michael Saint Clair, 33, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear
Devin Chadwick Stone, 29, of Mertens, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury
Braden Anthony Swain, 19, of Lorena, possession of psilocybin between four and 400 grams
Ronnie Lee Thompson, 33, of Whitney, possession of heroin under one gram
Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 39, of Valley Mills, illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds
Joe Anthony Vega, 51, of Frisco, bail jumping and failure to appear
Angela Diane Victery, 54, of Lajitas, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Salvador Corona Zamudio, 22, of Hillsboro, sexual assault of a child
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.
Bosque County Grand Jury indictments
A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, December 3, returned the following indictments:
Ernesto Ramirez, 49, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity
Kelly Turner, 22, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity
Joseph Vara, 39, of Walnut Springs, engaging in organized criminal activity
Jarod McCamey, 37, of Morgan, engaging in organized criminal activity, prohibited weapon
Linda Davenport, 58, of Meridian, engaging in organized criminal activity
Jacob Kelley, 33, of Hamilton, engaging in organized criminal activity
The above list was released by Bosque County District Clerk Juanita Miller on Monday, December 6.