Sentences handed down in local court

January 12, 2022



The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in December. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:



Ricardo Ramos, capital murder, life without parole



Jediediah Seth Cooper, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, 10 years prison



Amber Michelle Stuart, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail



Taylor Michelle Wilson, sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, five years prison



Kelsey Ray James, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 28 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 28 years prison; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, 28 years prison



George V. Valdez Jr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 14 months state jail



Richard Cody Lewis, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, eight years prison



Jeffery James Evans, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 25 years prison; possession of THC under one gram, 10 years prison



Tod Brian Hansford, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison



Milan Perry Dewey Sweet, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 20 years prison



Dalton Farris Morris, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.