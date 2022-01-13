Sentences handed down in local court

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

January 12, 2022


The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in December. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:


Ricardo Ramos, capital murder, life without parole


Jediediah Seth Cooper, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, 10 years prison


Amber Michelle Stuart, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail


Taylor Michelle Wilson, sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, five years prison


Kelsey Ray James, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 28 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 28 years prison; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, 28 years prison


George V. Valdez Jr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 14 months state jail


Richard Cody Lewis, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, eight years prison


Jeffery James Evans, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 25 years prison; possession of THC under one gram, 10 years prison


Tod Brian Hansford, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison


Milan Perry Dewey Sweet, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 20 years prison


Dalton Farris Morris, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

