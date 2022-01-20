Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, January 7, returned the following indictments:


Cameron Alexander, 33, of Crowley, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Daniel Roy Allen, 52, of Alvarado, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Angela Kay Arbuckle, 63, of Whitney, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair


Becky Lynn Buckingham, 29, of Clifton, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver


Anthony Edward Cathlina, 30, of Teague, possession of heroin between four and 200 grams


Hugo Chavez-Santiago, 34, of Woodside, New York, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


Dillon Wayne Christian, 36, of Itasca, bail jump and failure to appear


Jair Jesus Corona-Zamudio, 18, of Hillsboro, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with vehicle


Marvin Lee Cortiz, 37, of Austin, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine between one and four grams


Jerod Paul Davis, 32, of Mount Calm, possession of dimethyltryptamine under one gram


Jaime Alonzo Garza, 50, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Zachary Lee Hardin, 32, of Grandview, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Katherine Lynn Harmon, 44, of Joshua, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Cameron Isaiah Harrison, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Regina Jo Hendrix, 59, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Frederick Ingrum, 35, of Malone, assault family violence/household member with previous conviction


James Robert Jones, 34, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Adrian Madrigal, 34, of Waco, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 against the elderly


James Earl Mantooth III, 51, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member with previous conviction


Barbara Jean Mendoza, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between one and four grams


Raul Morantes-Martinez, 45, of Itasca, aggravated assault family violence with deadly weapon


Justin Wayne Moore, 22, of Blum, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury


Christine Renee Ortega, 33, of Arlington, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age


Evaristo Gonzales Ramos, 62, of Itasca, driving while intoxicated – third or more


Johnathon Carlos Rockwell, 31, of Hillsboro, continuous violence against the family; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Jason Alexander Savala, 28, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Cody Jordan Stone, 28, of West, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Valerie Tijerina, 28, of Hillsboro, burglary of a habitation


Johnny Tovar, 42, of Hillsboro, injury to a child with intentional bodily injury


Molly Ramsay Vickrey, 28, of Round Rock, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Vicente Miguel Vigil, 38, of Alvarado, driving while intoxicated – third or more


Joseph Kavon Weathered, 17, of Arlington, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair


Krystal Marie Wilson, 36, of Austin, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine between four and 400 grams; prohibited substance in a correctional facility


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

