Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, January 7, returned the following indictments:



Cameron Alexander, 33, of Crowley, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds



Daniel Roy Allen, 52, of Alvarado, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Angela Kay Arbuckle, 63, of Whitney, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair



Becky Lynn Buckingham, 29, of Clifton, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver



Anthony Edward Cathlina, 30, of Teague, possession of heroin between four and 200 grams



Hugo Chavez-Santiago, 34, of Woodside, New York, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Dillon Wayne Christian, 36, of Itasca, bail jump and failure to appear



Jair Jesus Corona-Zamudio, 18, of Hillsboro, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with vehicle



Marvin Lee Cortiz, 37, of Austin, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine between one and four grams



Jerod Paul Davis, 32, of Mount Calm, possession of dimethyltryptamine under one gram



Jaime Alonzo Garza, 50, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Zachary Lee Hardin, 32, of Grandview, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Katherine Lynn Harmon, 44, of Joshua, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Cameron Isaiah Harrison, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Regina Jo Hendrix, 59, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Frederick Ingrum, 35, of Malone, assault family violence/household member with previous conviction



James Robert Jones, 34, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Adrian Madrigal, 34, of Waco, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 against the elderly



James Earl Mantooth III, 51, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member with previous conviction



Barbara Jean Mendoza, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between one and four grams



Raul Morantes-Martinez, 45, of Itasca, aggravated assault family violence with deadly weapon



Justin Wayne Moore, 22, of Blum, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury



Christine Renee Ortega, 33, of Arlington, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age



Evaristo Gonzales Ramos, 62, of Itasca, driving while intoxicated – third or more



Johnathon Carlos Rockwell, 31, of Hillsboro, continuous violence against the family; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Jason Alexander Savala, 28, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Cody Jordan Stone, 28, of West, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Valerie Tijerina, 28, of Hillsboro, burglary of a habitation



Johnny Tovar, 42, of Hillsboro, injury to a child with intentional bodily injury



Molly Ramsay Vickrey, 28, of Round Rock, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Vicente Miguel Vigil, 38, of Alvarado, driving while intoxicated – third or more



Joseph Kavon Weathered, 17, of Arlington, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair



Krystal Marie Wilson, 36, of Austin, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine between four and 400 grams; prohibited substance in a correctional facility



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.