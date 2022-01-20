Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
January 19, 2022
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, January 7, returned the following indictments:
Cameron Alexander, 33, of Crowley, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Daniel Roy Allen, 52, of Alvarado, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Angela Kay Arbuckle, 63, of Whitney, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Becky Lynn Buckingham, 29, of Clifton, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver
Anthony Edward Cathlina, 30, of Teague, possession of heroin between four and 200 grams
Hugo Chavez-Santiago, 34, of Woodside, New York, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Dillon Wayne Christian, 36, of Itasca, bail jump and failure to appear
Jair Jesus Corona-Zamudio, 18, of Hillsboro, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Marvin Lee Cortiz, 37, of Austin, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine between one and four grams
Jerod Paul Davis, 32, of Mount Calm, possession of dimethyltryptamine under one gram
Jaime Alonzo Garza, 50, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Zachary Lee Hardin, 32, of Grandview, possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Katherine Lynn Harmon, 44, of Joshua, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Cameron Isaiah Harrison, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Regina Jo Hendrix, 59, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Frederick Ingrum, 35, of Malone, assault family violence/household member with previous conviction
James Robert Jones, 34, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Adrian Madrigal, 34, of Waco, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 against the elderly
James Earl Mantooth III, 51, of Hillsboro, assault family/household member with previous conviction
Barbara Jean Mendoza, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between one and four grams
Raul Morantes-Martinez, 45, of Itasca, aggravated assault family violence with deadly weapon
Justin Wayne Moore, 22, of Blum, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury
Christine Renee Ortega, 33, of Arlington, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
Evaristo Gonzales Ramos, 62, of Itasca, driving while intoxicated – third or more
Johnathon Carlos Rockwell, 31, of Hillsboro, continuous violence against the family; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jason Alexander Savala, 28, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Cody Jordan Stone, 28, of West, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Valerie Tijerina, 28, of Hillsboro, burglary of a habitation
Johnny Tovar, 42, of Hillsboro, injury to a child with intentional bodily injury
Molly Ramsay Vickrey, 28, of Round Rock, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Vicente Miguel Vigil, 38, of Alvarado, driving while intoxicated – third or more
Joseph Kavon Weathered, 17, of Arlington, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair
Krystal Marie Wilson, 36, of Austin, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine between four and 400 grams; prohibited substance in a correctional facility
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.