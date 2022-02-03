Theatre teacher returns to the stage Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame February 2, 2022 Stephen Buse, a Whitney High School theatre teacher who the community rallied around after he was injured in a 2016 crash, is returning to the local stage as the professor in an adaptation of Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” at Lake Whitney Arts. “Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and a pinch of Mel Brooks, and you have a fun, fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre,” LWA announced. The show opens with a dinner theatre Saturday, February 19, with regular seating shows on February 20, and February 25-27. Tickets are on sale now at lakewhitneyarts.org. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related