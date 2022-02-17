Grand jury returns February’s list of indictments

February 16, 2022



A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, February 4, returned the following indictments:



Ashley Angel Allen, 39, of Sanger, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Noe Arriaga Jr., 38, of Waxahachie, bail jump and failure to appear



Arron Lee Ball, 34, of Arlington, abandon/endangering a child



Erik Ruiz Castillo, 29, of Hubbard, sexual assault



Patric Conant, 35, of Whitney, assault family violence – household member with previous conviction



Jaimee Leeann Farrar, 39, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear



Victor Fuentes-Vallecillo, 23, of Terrell, bail jump and failure to appear



Trig Daniel Gilkey, 25, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear



Randy Louis Hlavaty, 59, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Adam Irvine Howland, 44, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear



Gwendolyn Ann James, 44, of Austin, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Ricky Jordan Jones Jr., 31, of Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (x 2), deadly conduct, terroristic threat against a peace officer/judge



Samuel Isaiah Kelly, 24, of San Antonio, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items



Starshea McMeans, 35, of Pflugerville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Angela Lorin Meissner, 42, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Darrell Phillips Mercer, 59, of North Richland Hills, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Kenneth Madison Montgomery, 20, of Irving, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age



Nicolas Joel Nieto, 27, of Itasca, cruelty to non-livestock animals (kill/poison/serious bodily injury)



George Ryan Pepper, 29, of Austin, possession of psilocybin under one gram



Clinton Walker Perdue, 47, of Seagoville, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Haley Deann Perdue, 37, of Dallas, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Casey Lane Phillips, 25, of Plano, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Ramon Perez Sanchez, 66, of Itasca, aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon



Johnny Duane Stigler, 53, of Kopperl, criminal negligent homicide



Richard Wayne Ward, 61, of Hillsboro, deadly conduct – discharge firearm



Jeremy Duane Watson, 45, of Whitney, possession of psilocin between one and four grams



Tommy Roosevelt Williams III, 31, of Hubbard, bail jump and failure to appear



Clayton Forrest Yadon, 60, of Whitney, continuous sexual assault of a child (x 2), sexual assault of a child (x 2), indecency with a child



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.