Grand jury returns February’s list of indictments

February 16, 2022
A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, February 4, returned the following indictments:
Ashley Angel Allen, 39, of Sanger, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Noe Arriaga Jr., 38, of Waxahachie, bail jump and failure to appear
Arron Lee Ball, 34, of Arlington, abandon/endangering a child
Erik Ruiz Castillo, 29, of Hubbard, sexual assault
Patric Conant, 35, of Whitney, assault family violence – household member with previous conviction
Jaimee Leeann Farrar, 39, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear
Victor Fuentes-Vallecillo, 23, of Terrell, bail jump and failure to appear
Trig Daniel Gilkey, 25, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear
Randy Louis Hlavaty, 59, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Adam Irvine Howland, 44, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear
Gwendolyn Ann James, 44, of Austin, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Ricky Jordan Jones Jr., 31, of Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (x 2), deadly conduct, terroristic threat against a peace officer/judge
Samuel Isaiah Kelly, 24, of San Antonio, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items
Starshea McMeans, 35, of Pflugerville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Angela Lorin Meissner, 42, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Darrell Phillips Mercer, 59, of North Richland Hills, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kenneth Madison Montgomery, 20, of Irving, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
Nicolas Joel Nieto, 27, of Itasca, cruelty to non-livestock animals (kill/poison/serious bodily injury)
George Ryan Pepper, 29, of Austin, possession of psilocybin under one gram
Clinton Walker Perdue, 47, of Seagoville, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Haley Deann Perdue, 37, of Dallas, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Casey Lane Phillips, 25, of Plano, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Ramon Perez Sanchez, 66, of Itasca, aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon
Johnny Duane Stigler, 53, of Kopperl, criminal negligent homicide
Richard Wayne Ward, 61, of Hillsboro, deadly conduct – discharge firearm
Jeremy Duane Watson, 45, of Whitney, possession of psilocin between one and four grams
Tommy Roosevelt Williams III, 31, of Hubbard, bail jump and failure to appear
Clayton Forrest Yadon, 60, of Whitney, continuous sexual assault of a child (x 2), sexual assault of a child (x 2), indecency with a child
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.