Grand jury returns February’s list of indictments

February 16, 2022


A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, February 4, returned the following indictments:


Ashley Angel Allen, 39, of Sanger, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Noe Arriaga Jr., 38, of Waxahachie, bail jump and failure to appear


Arron Lee Ball, 34, of Arlington, abandon/endangering a child


Erik Ruiz Castillo, 29, of Hubbard, sexual assault


Patric Conant, 35, of Whitney, assault family violence – household member with previous conviction


Jaimee Leeann Farrar, 39, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear


Victor Fuentes-Vallecillo, 23, of Terrell, bail jump and failure to appear


Trig Daniel Gilkey, 25, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear


Randy Louis Hlavaty, 59, of Blum, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Adam Irvine Howland, 44, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear


Gwendolyn Ann James, 44, of Austin, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Ricky Jordan Jones Jr., 31, of Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (x 2), deadly conduct, terroristic threat against a peace officer/judge


Samuel Isaiah Kelly, 24, of San Antonio, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items


Starshea McMeans, 35, of Pflugerville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Angela Lorin Meissner, 42, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Darrell Phillips Mercer, 59, of North Richland Hills, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Kenneth Madison Montgomery, 20, of Irving, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age


Nicolas Joel Nieto, 27, of Itasca, cruelty to non-livestock animals (kill/poison/serious bodily injury)


George Ryan Pepper, 29, of Austin, possession of psilocybin under one gram


Clinton Walker Perdue, 47, of Seagoville, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Haley Deann Perdue, 37, of Dallas, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Casey Lane Phillips, 25, of Plano, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Ramon Perez Sanchez, 66, of Itasca, aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon


Johnny Duane Stigler, 53, of Kopperl, criminal negligent homicide


Richard Wayne Ward, 61, of Hillsboro, deadly conduct – discharge firearm


Jeremy Duane Watson, 45, of Whitney, possession of psilocin between one and four grams


Tommy Roosevelt Williams III, 31, of Hubbard, bail jump and failure to appear


Clayton Forrest Yadon, 60, of Whitney, continuous sexual assault of a child (x 2), sexual assault of a child (x 2), indecency with a child


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

