TDCJ sentences handed down in district court

February 16, 2022

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in January. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:



Paul Devonta Tramel Davenport, possession of THC under one gram, 12 months state jail; possession of cocaine between one and four grams, five years prison



Melinda Kay Jones, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail



Zachary Logan Rosser, assault family violence household member with previous conviction, eight years prison



Marcus Troy Turner, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 12 months state jail



Oliver Harold Morris Jr., theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, five years prison



Gregory Thomas Reed, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison



Mark Lee Courtney, burglary of building, 10 months state jail



Dustin Matthew Taylor, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail



Russell Joe Parks, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 12 months state jail, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, three years prison



Albert Clifford Gulliver, III, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 18 years prison



Harless Ames Johnson, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation, 18 years prison



Sarah Angela Franklin, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, four years prison



Veronica Coronado, abandon or endangering a child, criminal negligence, 18 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under 400 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison



Danny Wayne Lenox, sexual assault of a child, 15 years prison



Jason Allen Kroll, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, 10 months state jail



James Tyrone Riggs, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 22 years prison; unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, 15 years prison



Jimmy Wayne Hughes, count one- aggravated sexual assault of a child, count two- aggravated sexual assault of a child, count three- indecency with a child, 50 years prison on each charge



Gerald Wayne Williams, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 24 months state jail



Eli Robledo, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, three years prison



Hector Felipe Delgado, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail; theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 18 months state jail



Arham Aziz, possession of THC under one gram, 12 months state jail



Brian Anthony Haywood, assault family violence with previous conviction, two years prison



Christopher Thomas Enox, bail jumping and failure to appear, five years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 18 months state jail



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.