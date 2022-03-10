TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

March 9, 2022
The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in February. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:
Rusty Wayne Holcomb, criminal mischief impair or interrupt public service less than $30,000, eight months state jail,
Kayla Rae Brown, possession of methamphetamine less than one gram, 10 months state jail
Ronnie Lee Thompson, possession of heroin less than one gram, nine months state jail; possession of fentanyl under one gram, nine months state jail
Ronald Antoine Davis Jr., possession of codeine/promethazine more than 400 grams, five years prison.
Christopher Lynn Grady, possession of cocaine under one gram, 16 months state jail
Aaron Lytle Sr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, two years and six months prison
Bryan De Jesus Rodriguez, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 16 months state jail
Victor Francisco Caballero, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, 25 years prison
Valery Gayle Collins, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, six years prison
Vincent Sanagustin, bail jumping and failure to appear, seven years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail
Roy Edward Gilchrest, assault to a family or household member with prior convictions, seven years prison
Alejandro Tovar, possession of methamphetamine more than 400 grams, with intent to deliver, 15 years prison
Jennifer Lynn Halbert, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with the intent to deliver, 15 years prison
Kevin Matthew Miller, bail jumping and failure to appear, two years prison; credit or debit card abuse, nine months state jail
Brian Leroy George, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 years prison
Jennifer Anne Davis, bail jumping and failure to appear, two years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, four years prison
David Michael Wiggs, evading arrest detention with a vehicle with a deadly weapon, eight years prison
Reginald Harris, aggravated assault against public servant, 30 years prison
District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.