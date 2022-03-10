TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

March 9, 2022



The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in February. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:



Rusty Wayne Holcomb, criminal mischief impair or interrupt public service less than $30,000, eight months state jail,



Kayla Rae Brown, possession of methamphetamine less than one gram, 10 months state jail



Ronnie Lee Thompson, possession of heroin less than one gram, nine months state jail; possession of fentanyl under one gram, nine months state jail



Ronald Antoine Davis Jr., possession of codeine/promethazine more than 400 grams, five years prison.



Christopher Lynn Grady, possession of cocaine under one gram, 16 months state jail



Aaron Lytle Sr., possession of methamphetamine under one gram, two years and six months prison



Bryan De Jesus Rodriguez, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, 16 months state jail



Victor Francisco Caballero, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, 25 years prison



Valery Gayle Collins, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, six years prison



Vincent Sanagustin, bail jumping and failure to appear, seven years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail



Roy Edward Gilchrest, assault to a family or household member with prior convictions, seven years prison



Alejandro Tovar, possession of methamphetamine more than 400 grams, with intent to deliver, 15 years prison



Jennifer Lynn Halbert, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with the intent to deliver, 15 years prison



Kevin Matthew Miller, bail jumping and failure to appear, two years prison; credit or debit card abuse, nine months state jail



Brian Leroy George, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 10 years prison



Jennifer Anne Davis, bail jumping and failure to appear, two years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, four years prison



David Michael Wiggs, evading arrest detention with a vehicle with a deadly weapon, eight years prison



Reginald Harris, aggravated assault against public servant, 30 years prison



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.