Grand jury returns March indictments

March 16, 2022



A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, March 4, returned the following indictments:



Alfred Bonner, 27, of Marianna, Arkansas, evading arrest detention with a vehicle



James Christopher Brown, 44, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Gage Lee Butler, 25, of Burleson, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Justin Adam Cordova, 34, of Victoria, possession of fentanyl less than one gram



Selvin Sylvester Eagans, 49, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Robyn Lewis Garcia, 42, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Tommy Colton Gibbs, 33, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Jonathan Earl Hall Jr., 33, of Cleburne, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Michael Reid Jackson, 25, of Burleson, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Brandon Andre Johnson, 35, of Houston, bail jumping and failure to appear



Nico Charles Johnson, 29, of Malone, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction



Rafael Donnell Johnson, 32, of Mart, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds



Victor Hugo Marentes, 22, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Bobbie Earl Martin, 39, of Springtown, bail jumping and failure to appear



Frank Mendez, 39, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Barbara Ann Miller, 55, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Matthew Dylon Mooney, 17, of Hillsboro, possession of THC less than one gram in a drug free zone



David Anthony Myres, 20, of Troy, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000



Daniel Hugh Nickell, 40, of Kerens, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Clarence Ernest Reed, 57, of Hubbard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Luis Enrique Rico-Cervantes, 30, of Perryton, sexual assault of a child



Sergio Salazar-Gonzalez, 34, of Waco, bail jumping and failure to appear



Destiny Lynn Sampley, 23, of Clifton, failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register life/annually



Joe Lecraig Shaw, 39, of Hillsboro, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Michael Earl Sterling, 41, of Greenville, assault to a family or household member with a previous conviction; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Jason Matthew Trent, 44, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



John Mitchell Westberry Jr., 41, of Malone, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Shayla Dannille Williams, 30, of Hillsboro, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams



Clayton Thomas Wilson, 26, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register every 90 days



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.