Grand jury returns March indictments

March 16, 2022


A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, March 4, returned the following indictments:


Alfred Bonner, 27, of Marianna, Arkansas, evading arrest detention with a vehicle


James Christopher Brown, 44, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Gage Lee Butler, 25, of Burleson, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Justin Adam Cordova, 34, of Victoria, possession of fentanyl less than one gram


Selvin Sylvester Eagans, 49, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


Robyn Lewis Garcia, 42, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Tommy Colton Gibbs, 33, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Jonathan Earl Hall Jr., 33, of Cleburne, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


Michael Reid Jackson, 25, of Burleson, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Brandon Andre Johnson, 35, of Houston, bail jumping and failure to appear


Nico Charles Johnson, 29, of Malone, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction


Rafael Donnell Johnson, 32, of Mart, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Victor Hugo Marentes, 22, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Bobbie Earl Martin, 39, of Springtown, bail jumping and failure to appear


Frank Mendez, 39, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Barbara Ann Miller, 55, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Matthew Dylon Mooney, 17, of Hillsboro, possession of THC less than one gram in a drug free zone


David Anthony Myres, 20, of Troy, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000


Daniel Hugh Nickell, 40, of Kerens, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Clarence Ernest Reed, 57, of Hubbard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


Luis Enrique Rico-Cervantes, 30, of Perryton, sexual assault of a child


Sergio Salazar-Gonzalez, 34, of Waco, bail jumping and failure to appear


Destiny Lynn Sampley, 23, of Clifton, failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register life/annually


Joe Lecraig Shaw, 39, of Hillsboro, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Michael Earl Sterling, 41, of Greenville, assault to a family or household member with a previous conviction; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Jason Matthew Trent, 44, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


John Mitchell Westberry Jr., 41, of Malone, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Shayla Dannille Williams, 30, of Hillsboro, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams


Clayton Thomas Wilson, 26, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register every 90 days


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

