Grand jury returns March indictments

March 16, 2022
A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, March 4, returned the following indictments:
Alfred Bonner, 27, of Marianna, Arkansas, evading arrest detention with a vehicle
James Christopher Brown, 44, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Gage Lee Butler, 25, of Burleson, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Justin Adam Cordova, 34, of Victoria, possession of fentanyl less than one gram
Selvin Sylvester Eagans, 49, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Robyn Lewis Garcia, 42, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Tommy Colton Gibbs, 33, of Hillsboro, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Jonathan Earl Hall Jr., 33, of Cleburne, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Michael Reid Jackson, 25, of Burleson, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Brandon Andre Johnson, 35, of Houston, bail jumping and failure to appear
Nico Charles Johnson, 29, of Malone, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction
Rafael Donnell Johnson, 32, of Mart, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Victor Hugo Marentes, 22, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Bobbie Earl Martin, 39, of Springtown, bail jumping and failure to appear
Frank Mendez, 39, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Barbara Ann Miller, 55, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Matthew Dylon Mooney, 17, of Hillsboro, possession of THC less than one gram in a drug free zone
David Anthony Myres, 20, of Troy, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000
Daniel Hugh Nickell, 40, of Kerens, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Clarence Ernest Reed, 57, of Hubbard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Luis Enrique Rico-Cervantes, 30, of Perryton, sexual assault of a child
Sergio Salazar-Gonzalez, 34, of Waco, bail jumping and failure to appear
Destiny Lynn Sampley, 23, of Clifton, failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register life/annually
Joe Lecraig Shaw, 39, of Hillsboro, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Michael Earl Sterling, 41, of Greenville, assault to a family or household member with a previous conviction; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jason Matthew Trent, 44, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
John Mitchell Westberry Jr., 41, of Malone, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Shayla Dannille Williams, 30, of Hillsboro, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams
Clayton Thomas Wilson, 26, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register every 90 days
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.