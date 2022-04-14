Hill County Grand Jury returns April’s list of indictments

April 13, 2022
A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, April 1, returned the following indictments:
Arron Lee Ball, 35, of Arlington, bail jumping and failure to appear
Becky Lynn Buckingham, 30, of Clifton, bail jumping and failure to appear
John Matthew Cook, 24, of Morgan, sexual assault of a child (x 2)
George Cruz, 43, of West, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Michael Edwin Durham, 70, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Scott David Fry, 23, of Hillsboro, two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence
Christopher Jackson Grant, 26, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, 10 years
Justin Felix Gomez, 32, of Hillsboro, evading arrest detention with previous conviction
Michelle Nicole Helms, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Nathaniel Austin Justice, 18, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Terrence Wylie Matthews, 45, of Itasca, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life annually
Brayan Alexis Sanchez, 17, of Hillsboro, count one, aggravated assault to a date/family or household member with a weapon; count two, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Oscar Sanchez-Balbino, 25, of Grand Prarie, four counts of smuggling of persons
Steven Pearson Schoolfield, 61, of Royse City, possession of methamphetamine under one gram in a drug-free zone
Audra Lynn Schreiber, 32, of Waco, credit or debit card abuse
Jason Ewing Stuart, 47, of Colleyville, bail jumping and failure to appear
John Thomas Stubblefield, 47, of Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Tony Ray Thompson, 24, of Hillsboro, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation with a previous conviction
Paul Villarreal Jr., 49, of Brandon, credit or debit card abuse
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.