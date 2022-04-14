Hill County Grand Jury returns April’s list of indictments

April 13, 2022



A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, April 1, returned the following indictments:



Arron Lee Ball, 35, of Arlington, bail jumping and failure to appear



Becky Lynn Buckingham, 30, of Clifton, bail jumping and failure to appear



John Matthew Cook, 24, of Morgan, sexual assault of a child (x 2)



George Cruz, 43, of West, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Michael Edwin Durham, 70, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Scott David Fry, 23, of Hillsboro, two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence



Christopher Jackson Grant, 26, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, 10 years



Justin Felix Gomez, 32, of Hillsboro, evading arrest detention with previous conviction



Michelle Nicole Helms, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Nathaniel Austin Justice, 18, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle



Terrence Wylie Matthews, 45, of Itasca, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life annually



Brayan Alexis Sanchez, 17, of Hillsboro, count one, aggravated assault to a date/family or household member with a weapon; count two, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Oscar Sanchez-Balbino, 25, of Grand Prarie, four counts of smuggling of persons



Steven Pearson Schoolfield, 61, of Royse City, possession of methamphetamine under one gram in a drug-free zone



Audra Lynn Schreiber, 32, of Waco, credit or debit card abuse



Jason Ewing Stuart, 47, of Colleyville, bail jumping and failure to appear



John Thomas Stubblefield, 47, of Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Tony Ray Thompson, 24, of Hillsboro, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation with a previous conviction



Paul Villarreal Jr., 49, of Brandon, credit or debit card abuse



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.