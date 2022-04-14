Hill County Grand Jury returns April’s list of indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

April 13, 2022


A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, April 1, returned the following indictments:


Arron Lee Ball, 35, of Arlington, bail jumping and failure to appear


Becky Lynn Buckingham, 30, of Clifton, bail jumping and failure to appear


John Matthew Cook, 24, of Morgan, sexual assault of a child (x 2)


George Cruz, 43, of West, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Michael Edwin Durham, 70, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Scott David Fry, 23, of Hillsboro, two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence


Christopher Jackson Grant, 26, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, 10 years


Justin Felix Gomez, 32, of Hillsboro, evading arrest detention with previous conviction


Michelle Nicole Helms, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Nathaniel Austin Justice, 18, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle


Terrence Wylie Matthews, 45, of Itasca, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life annually


Brayan Alexis Sanchez, 17, of Hillsboro, count one, aggravated assault to a date/family or household member with a weapon; count two, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Oscar Sanchez-Balbino, 25, of Grand Prarie, four counts of smuggling of persons


Steven Pearson Schoolfield, 61, of Royse City, possession of methamphetamine under one gram in a drug-free zone


Audra Lynn Schreiber, 32, of Waco, credit or debit card abuse


Jason Ewing Stuart, 47, of Colleyville, bail jumping and failure to appear


John Thomas Stubblefield, 47, of Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Tony Ray Thompson, 24, of Hillsboro, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation with a previous conviction


Paul Villarreal Jr., 49, of Brandon, credit or debit card abuse


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

