TDCJ sentences handed downin 66th Judicial District Court

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

April 13, 2022

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in March. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:


Robert Angelo Alcaraz, engaging in organized criminal activity, 15 years prison


Adam Irvine Howland, bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, two years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail


Timothy Lamont Davis, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison


Cameron Isaiah Harrison, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, eight months state jail


Vicente Macias, evading arrest detention with vehicle, six years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, three years prison


Paxton Sean Price, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, nine months state jail


Devin Chadwick Stone, injury to the elderly with intentional bodily injury, three and a half years prison


Janet Ann Dudik, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five years prison


Raheem Garrett, credit or debit card abuse, 12 months state jail; credit or debit card abuse, four years prison


Daniel Earl McWashington, forgery of a financial instrument, 14 months state jail


Wesley John White, intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury, five years prison


Eric Brandon Tinnin, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, seven years prison


Mark Alan Tutton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; bail jumping and failure to appear, five years prison


Mandi Jeannine Byrns, bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, four years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison


Vernon Kyle Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison


Scott Martel Thomas, possession of cocaine under one gram, five years prison


Mia Jalynn Schwalm, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, two years prison


Angela Diane Victery, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison


Cale Grady, possession of heroin under one gram, three years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, three years prison


David Lucas Guyton, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison

Josephus Demetrius Garrett, burglary of habitation, 95 years prison; burglary of habitation, 15 years prison


Noe Arriaga Junior, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, seven years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, seven years prison


Jayvon Brione Williams, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation, three years prison


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

