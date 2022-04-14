TDCJ sentences handed downin 66th Judicial District Court

April 13, 2022
The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in March. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:
Robert Angelo Alcaraz, engaging in organized criminal activity, 15 years prison
Adam Irvine Howland, bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, two years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail
Timothy Lamont Davis, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison
Cameron Isaiah Harrison, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, eight months state jail
Vicente Macias, evading arrest detention with vehicle, six years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, three years prison
Paxton Sean Price, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, nine months state jail
Devin Chadwick Stone, injury to the elderly with intentional bodily injury, three and a half years prison
Janet Ann Dudik, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five years prison
Raheem Garrett, credit or debit card abuse, 12 months state jail; credit or debit card abuse, four years prison
Daniel Earl McWashington, forgery of a financial instrument, 14 months state jail
Wesley John White, intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury, five years prison
Eric Brandon Tinnin, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, seven years prison
Mark Alan Tutton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; bail jumping and failure to appear, five years prison
Mandi Jeannine Byrns, bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, four years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison
Vernon Kyle Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison
Scott Martel Thomas, possession of cocaine under one gram, five years prison
Mia Jalynn Schwalm, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, two years prison
Angela Diane Victery, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison
Cale Grady, possession of heroin under one gram, three years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, three years prison
David Lucas Guyton, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison
Josephus Demetrius Garrett, burglary of habitation, 95 years prison; burglary of habitation, 15 years prison
Noe Arriaga Junior, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, seven years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, seven years prison
Jayvon Brione Williams, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation, three years prison
District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.