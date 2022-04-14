TDCJ sentences handed downin 66th Judicial District Court

April 13, 2022

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in March. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:



Robert Angelo Alcaraz, engaging in organized criminal activity, 15 years prison



Adam Irvine Howland, bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, two years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail



Timothy Lamont Davis, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, six years prison



Cameron Isaiah Harrison, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, eight months state jail



Vicente Macias, evading arrest detention with vehicle, six years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, three years prison



Paxton Sean Price, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, nine months state jail



Devin Chadwick Stone, injury to the elderly with intentional bodily injury, three and a half years prison



Janet Ann Dudik, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, five years prison



Raheem Garrett, credit or debit card abuse, 12 months state jail; credit or debit card abuse, four years prison



Daniel Earl McWashington, forgery of a financial instrument, 14 months state jail



Wesley John White, intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury, five years prison



Eric Brandon Tinnin, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, seven years prison



Mark Alan Tutton, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; bail jumping and failure to appear, five years prison



Mandi Jeannine Byrns, bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, four years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison



Vernon Kyle Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison



Scott Martel Thomas, possession of cocaine under one gram, five years prison



Mia Jalynn Schwalm, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, two years prison



Angela Diane Victery, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison



Cale Grady, possession of heroin under one gram, three years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony charge, three years prison



David Lucas Guyton, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, three years prison

Josephus Demetrius Garrett, burglary of habitation, 95 years prison; burglary of habitation, 15 years prison



Noe Arriaga Junior, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, seven years prison; bail jumping and failure to appear, seven years prison



Jayvon Brione Williams, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation, three years prison



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.