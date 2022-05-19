Grand jury returns May indictments

May 18, 2022
A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, May 6, returned the following indictments:
Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Aquilla, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Lisa Alexander Beard, AKA: Lisa Shari Killion, 36, of Oklahoma, credit or debit card abuse
Samuel Briseno, 23, of Fort Worth, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Andrew Michael Carter, 29, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Deborah Cavazos, 53, of Itasca, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 from a non-profit organization
Gregory Allen Cheatham, 49, of San Antonio, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Dwayne Colvin Degrate, 43, of Belton, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Jacob Jesusito Figueroa, 17, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Charles Thomas Grigg, 52, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Juan Pablo Guerra, 25, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Adam Wilson Gurley, 40, of Benbrook, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Robert Devin Hackman, 24, of Bynum, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Tracy Lynn Jackson, 49, of Cresson, possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Kecia Dawn James, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence; prohibited weapon
Charlotte Rose-Mary Lee, 22, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Christopher John Longazel, 41, of Cresson, possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Bobbie Earl Martin, 39, of Springtown, escaping while arrested/confined felony
Andrew Lorenzo Martinez, 27, of Fort Worth, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds
Thomas Joseph Meyer, 48, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Armando Negrete Jr., 33, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Jimmie Wayne Nesselroad, 45, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Patrick Joseph Overtuff, 38, of Cleburne, evading arrest detention with previous conviction
Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 29, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child- criminal negligence; prohibited weapon-sawed off shotgun
Kevin Angelo Simmons, 26, of Plano, aggravated robbery
Amanda Kaylyn Snyder-Casey, 42, of Kopperl, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Gregory Wayne Southern, 63, of Itasca, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Cassidy Nicole Sutherland, 23, of Hillsboro, abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence; abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence
Luis Alfonso Velazco-Barron, 24, of Dallas, possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Bryan Keith Walton Jr., 26, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver
Anna Odessa Williams, 28, of Aquilla, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury
Tony Terrell Williams, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of fentanyl under one gram
Quantrell Jacarry Williams, 25, of Forney, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Marcus Dale Wood, 40, of Whitney, possession of cocaine under one gram
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.