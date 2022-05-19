Grand jury returns May indictments

May 18, 2022



A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, May 6, returned the following indictments:



Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Aquilla, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Lisa Alexander Beard, AKA: Lisa Shari Killion, 36, of Oklahoma, credit or debit card abuse



Samuel Briseno, 23, of Fort Worth, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair



Andrew Michael Carter, 29, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Deborah Cavazos, 53, of Itasca, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 from a non-profit organization



Gregory Allen Cheatham, 49, of San Antonio, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Dwayne Colvin Degrate, 43, of Belton, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds



Jacob Jesusito Figueroa, 17, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Charles Thomas Grigg, 52, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Juan Pablo Guerra, 25, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Adam Wilson Gurley, 40, of Benbrook, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Robert Devin Hackman, 24, of Bynum, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Tracy Lynn Jackson, 49, of Cresson, possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Kecia Dawn James, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence; prohibited weapon



Charlotte Rose-Mary Lee, 22, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Christopher John Longazel, 41, of Cresson, possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Bobbie Earl Martin, 39, of Springtown, escaping while arrested/confined felony



Andrew Lorenzo Martinez, 27, of Fort Worth, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds



Thomas Joseph Meyer, 48, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Armando Negrete Jr., 33, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Jimmie Wayne Nesselroad, 45, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Patrick Joseph Overtuff, 38, of Cleburne, evading arrest detention with previous conviction



Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 29, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child- criminal negligence; prohibited weapon-sawed off shotgun



Kevin Angelo Simmons, 26, of Plano, aggravated robbery



Amanda Kaylyn Snyder-Casey, 42, of Kopperl, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Gregory Wayne Southern, 63, of Itasca, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Cassidy Nicole Sutherland, 23, of Hillsboro, abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence; abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence



Luis Alfonso Velazco-Barron, 24, of Dallas, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Bryan Keith Walton Jr., 26, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



Anna Odessa Williams, 28, of Aquilla, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury



Tony Terrell Williams, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of fentanyl under one gram



Quantrell Jacarry Williams, 25, of Forney, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Marcus Dale Wood, 40, of Whitney, possession of cocaine under one gram



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.