Grand jury returns May indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

May 18, 2022


A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, May 6, returned the following indictments:


Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Aquilla, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Lisa Alexander Beard, AKA: Lisa Shari Killion, 36, of Oklahoma, credit or debit card abuse


Samuel Briseno, 23, of Fort Worth, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair


Andrew Michael Carter, 29, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Deborah Cavazos, 53, of Itasca, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 from a non-profit organization


Gregory Allen Cheatham, 49, of San Antonio, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Dwayne Colvin Degrate, 43, of Belton, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Jacob Jesusito Figueroa, 17, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


Charles Thomas Grigg, 52, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Juan Pablo Guerra, 25, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Adam Wilson Gurley, 40, of Benbrook, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Robert Devin Hackman, 24, of Bynum, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Tracy Lynn Jackson, 49, of Cresson, possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Kecia Dawn James, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence; prohibited weapon


Charlotte Rose-Mary Lee, 22, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Christopher John Longazel, 41, of Cresson, possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Bobbie Earl Martin, 39, of Springtown, escaping while arrested/confined felony


Andrew Lorenzo Martinez, 27, of Fort Worth, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds


Thomas Joseph Meyer, 48, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Armando Negrete Jr., 33, of Fort Worth, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Jimmie Wayne Nesselroad, 45, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Patrick Joseph Overtuff, 38, of Cleburne, evading arrest detention with previous conviction


Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 29, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child- criminal negligence; prohibited weapon-sawed off shotgun


Kevin Angelo Simmons, 26, of Plano, aggravated robbery


Amanda Kaylyn Snyder-Casey, 42, of Kopperl, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Gregory Wayne Southern, 63, of Itasca, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Cassidy Nicole Sutherland, 23, of Hillsboro, abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence; abandoning and endangering a child- criminal negligence


Luis Alfonso Velazco-Barron, 24, of Dallas, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Bryan Keith Walton Jr., 26, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


Anna Odessa Williams, 28, of Aquilla, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury


Tony Terrell Williams, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of fentanyl under one gram


Quantrell Jacarry Williams, 25, of Forney, assault to a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Marcus Dale Wood, 40, of Whitney, possession of cocaine under one gram


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s