May TDCJ sentences handed down

June 9, 2022



The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) convictions are from May:



Ronnie Lynn Strickling – deadly conduct, discharge firearm in a habitation/building/vehicle, 12 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 12 years prison; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 12 years prison; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 12 years prison



Anthony Monroe Montgomery – forgery government/national instrument/money/security, six years prison; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six years prison



Melinda Guadalupe-Correa – endangering a child, 15 months state jail



Erik Wayne Ziegel – possession of THC under one gram, 12 months state jail



Maxemillian Macias – possession of marijuana between five pounds and 50 pounds, two years prison



Kevin Wayne Williams – possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 24 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, eight years prison; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, 18 months state jail



Trig Daniel Gilkey – injury to the elderly with intentional bodily injury, five years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, 10 years prison



Tanavian Cordell Smith – unauthorized absence from a correctional facility, nine months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear, three years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, three years prison



Patric Clifton Conant – assault family violence/household member with previous convictions, 15 years prison



Evaristo Ramos – driving while intoxicated, third or more, eight years prison



Vernon Clyde Walker Jr. – assault family/household member with previous conviction, 20 years prison



Natasha Lee Whittington – fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between five and 10 items, 12 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 12 years prison; credit/debit card abuse, 10 years prison



Jair Jesus Corona-Zamudio – unauthorized use of a vehicle, 12 months state jail; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, four years prison; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, four years prison



Salvador Corona-Zamudio – aggravated robbery (three counts), 12 years prison; aggravated robbery (two counts), 12 years prison; sexual assault of a child, 12 years prison



Christopher Donte Loud – abandon/endanger a child, 24 months state jail



Travis Karl Bright – possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, two years prison



Destiny Lynn Sampley – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, three years prison



Keith Damon Snell – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver, 60 years prison



Biruh Aalemayeuh Gonte – forgery government/national instrument/money/security, eight years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, eight years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 24 months state jail; possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 24 months state jail; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items, eight years prison



District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.