Hill County Grand Jury returns June’s list of indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

June 16, 2022


A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, June 3, returned the following indictments:


Terry Kay Bell II, 56, of Lawton, Oklahoma, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams; possession of psilocybin between one and four grams; possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Kimberly Dashawn Bolden, 35, of Hillsboro, hindering secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000


Alfred Bonner, 28, of Marianna, Arkansas, bail jumping and failure to appear


Gerald Dewayne Burkhalter, 35, of Fort Worth, credit or debit card abuse


David Chapa, 42, of Dallas, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Lakavia Shyna Collins, 21, of Hillsboro, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence


Chasity Nichole Cookston, 33, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Christopher Matthew Deford, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


James John Fortune, 35, of Hillsboro, unlawful carrying weapon in prohibited places


Timothy David Gossett, 39, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, of Mexia, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair


Gary Wayne Hayes, 52, of Burleson, credit or debit card abuse


Zachariah Hayes, 32, of Perrin, bail jumping and failure to appear


Chelsea Diane Jordan, 28, of Hillsboro, credit or debit card abuse


Cameron King, 26, of Weatherford, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Lindsay Elizabeth Leamon, 34, of Whitney, four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, criminal negligence


Kenneth Madison Montgomery, 20, of Irving, bail jumping and failure to appear


Louie Allen Nawara, 42, of Blum, burglary of a building X2


Tamara Danielle Nawara, 42, of Blum, burglary of a building X2


Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 29, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear


Daniel James Quick, 17, of Whitney, theft of a firearm


Emily Dawn Richards, 34, of Elm Mott, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Taboris Lamont Roberson, 26, of Milford, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon; aggravated sexual assault; evading arrest detention with a vehicle


Mahmoud Said Shahin, 30, of Arlington, possession of cocaine between four and 200 grams


Ladavion Jmon Smith, 21, of Fort Worth, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair


Victoria Spencer, 25, of Glen Rose, bail jumping and failure to appear X2


John Thomas Stubblefield, 47, of Georgetown, bail jumping and failure to appear


Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 40, of Valley Mills, bail jumping and failure to appear


Austin Henry Thomas, 20, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle


Michael Lee Webb, 55, of Aquilla, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s