Hill County Grand Jury returns June’s list of indictments

June 16, 2022
A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, June 3, returned the following indictments:
Terry Kay Bell II, 56, of Lawton, Oklahoma, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams; possession of psilocybin between one and four grams; possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Kimberly Dashawn Bolden, 35, of Hillsboro, hindering secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000
Alfred Bonner, 28, of Marianna, Arkansas, bail jumping and failure to appear
Gerald Dewayne Burkhalter, 35, of Fort Worth, credit or debit card abuse
David Chapa, 42, of Dallas, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Lakavia Shyna Collins, 21, of Hillsboro, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence
Chasity Nichole Cookston, 33, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Christopher Matthew Deford, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
James John Fortune, 35, of Hillsboro, unlawful carrying weapon in prohibited places
Timothy David Gossett, 39, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, of Mexia, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Gary Wayne Hayes, 52, of Burleson, credit or debit card abuse
Zachariah Hayes, 32, of Perrin, bail jumping and failure to appear
Chelsea Diane Jordan, 28, of Hillsboro, credit or debit card abuse
Cameron King, 26, of Weatherford, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Lindsay Elizabeth Leamon, 34, of Whitney, four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, criminal negligence
Kenneth Madison Montgomery, 20, of Irving, bail jumping and failure to appear
Louie Allen Nawara, 42, of Blum, burglary of a building X2
Tamara Danielle Nawara, 42, of Blum, burglary of a building X2
Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 29, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear
Daniel James Quick, 17, of Whitney, theft of a firearm
Emily Dawn Richards, 34, of Elm Mott, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Taboris Lamont Roberson, 26, of Milford, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon; aggravated sexual assault; evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Mahmoud Said Shahin, 30, of Arlington, possession of cocaine between four and 200 grams
Ladavion Jmon Smith, 21, of Fort Worth, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Victoria Spencer, 25, of Glen Rose, bail jumping and failure to appear X2
John Thomas Stubblefield, 47, of Georgetown, bail jumping and failure to appear
Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 40, of Valley Mills, bail jumping and failure to appear
Austin Henry Thomas, 20, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Michael Lee Webb, 55, of Aquilla, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.