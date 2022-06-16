Hill County Grand Jury returns June’s list of indictments

June 16, 2022



A Hill County grand jury that convened Friday, June 3, returned the following indictments:



Terry Kay Bell II, 56, of Lawton, Oklahoma, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams; possession of psilocybin between one and four grams; possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Kimberly Dashawn Bolden, 35, of Hillsboro, hindering secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000



Alfred Bonner, 28, of Marianna, Arkansas, bail jumping and failure to appear



Gerald Dewayne Burkhalter, 35, of Fort Worth, credit or debit card abuse



David Chapa, 42, of Dallas, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Lakavia Shyna Collins, 21, of Hillsboro, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence



Chasity Nichole Cookston, 33, of Morgan, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Christopher Matthew Deford, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



James John Fortune, 35, of Hillsboro, unlawful carrying weapon in prohibited places



Timothy David Gossett, 39, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, of Mexia, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair



Gary Wayne Hayes, 52, of Burleson, credit or debit card abuse



Zachariah Hayes, 32, of Perrin, bail jumping and failure to appear



Chelsea Diane Jordan, 28, of Hillsboro, credit or debit card abuse



Cameron King, 26, of Weatherford, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Lindsay Elizabeth Leamon, 34, of Whitney, four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, criminal negligence



Kenneth Madison Montgomery, 20, of Irving, bail jumping and failure to appear



Louie Allen Nawara, 42, of Blum, burglary of a building X2



Tamara Danielle Nawara, 42, of Blum, burglary of a building X2



Jessie Ozuna-Gonzales, 29, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear



Daniel James Quick, 17, of Whitney, theft of a firearm



Emily Dawn Richards, 34, of Elm Mott, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Taboris Lamont Roberson, 26, of Milford, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon; aggravated sexual assault; evading arrest detention with a vehicle



Mahmoud Said Shahin, 30, of Arlington, possession of cocaine between four and 200 grams



Ladavion Jmon Smith, 21, of Fort Worth, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair



Victoria Spencer, 25, of Glen Rose, bail jumping and failure to appear X2



John Thomas Stubblefield, 47, of Georgetown, bail jumping and failure to appear



Jeffery Arnold Thrift, 40, of Valley Mills, bail jumping and failure to appear



Austin Henry Thomas, 20, of Whitney, evading arrest detention with a vehicle



Michael Lee Webb, 55, of Aquilla, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.