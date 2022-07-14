Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

July 14, 2022
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, July 1 returned the following indictments:
Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
Jimmy Ray Adams, 24, of Cypress, possession of THC under one gram
Robert Cruz Adames, 45, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction
Veronica Michelle Arredondo, 26, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Donna Kay Bland, 56, of Malone, driving while intoxicated – third or more
Desmond Allen Blue, 23, of San Antonio, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Ciro Cabral, 30, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age
Matthew Wayne Carlisle, 28, of Covington, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation; assault of a pregnant person
Jimmy Albert Cueller, 54, of Granbury, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
James Thomas Dean, 36, of Copan, Oklahoma, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Christopher Matthew DeFord, 34, of Hillsboro, burglary of a habitation
Mathew Shane Farrar, 43, of Corsicana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Noel Urias Franco, 40, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated third or more
Christian Romero Frias, 21, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
Rogelio Garcia, 57, of Edinburg, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Oney Garcia-Morrison, 47, of Lewisville, aggravated robbery
Zacchias Amaija Jackson, 21, of Fort Worth, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams
Kecia Dawn James, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Christopher Edward Johnson, 32, of Arlington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; possession of heroin between one and four grams
Corie Marcus Jones, 26, of Whitney, assault of a peace officer
Richard Casey Kercheff, 35, of Harker Heights, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds
Conner Reid Lawrence, 23, of Rowlett, possession of cocaine under one gram
Billy Glenn Lindeman Jr., 38, of Whitney, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction (x 2)
Lakesha Monique Lucas, 42, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram
Alejandro Martinez-Hernandez, 31, of Dallas, aggravated robbery; violation of motor fuel tax requirements
Thomas Tremont McCoy, 22, of Arlington, violation of bond/protective order by assault/stalk; assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation
Adriano Luigi Mungioli, 29, of Dallas, possession of amphetamine between one and four grams; possession of psilocin between four and 400 grams
Christopher Scott Neal, 32, of Atlanta, Texas, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Miranda Jo Nichols, 29, of McGregor, burglary of a habitation
Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Georgetown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Francisco Orozco, 39, of Alvarado, continuous violence against the family; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Edward Anthony Padilla, 22, of Hillsboro, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Raziel Giovanni Pazos, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram
Robbie Dee Peeples Sr., 42, of Brownwood, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Joseph Aubrey Rae, 31, of Glen Rose, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Lashundra Rena Rogers, 36, of Dallas, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)
Robert Lyn Sampson Jr., 38, of Whitney, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver
William D’Wayne Simmons, 46, of Hubbard, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Patsy Lee Speights, 53, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Saveon Trequan Spencer, 19, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine between four and 400 grams with intent to deliver; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Zacharey Dale Starkey, 27, of Kerens, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Shawntel Shanette Wade, 36, of Katy, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of psilocybin between one and four grams; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Malik Ji’Kobe Williams of Hillsboro, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000
Quantrell Jacarry Williams, 26, of Seagoville, bail jump and failure to appear
Justin Wilson, 25, of Azle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Justin Paul York, 40, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.