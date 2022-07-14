Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

July 14, 2022



A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, July 1 returned the following indictments:



Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



Jimmy Ray Adams, 24, of Cypress, possession of THC under one gram



Robert Cruz Adames, 45, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction



Veronica Michelle Arredondo, 26, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Donna Kay Bland, 56, of Malone, driving while intoxicated – third or more



Desmond Allen Blue, 23, of San Antonio, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Ciro Cabral, 30, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age



Matthew Wayne Carlisle, 28, of Covington, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation; assault of a pregnant person



Jimmy Albert Cueller, 54, of Granbury, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



James Thomas Dean, 36, of Copan, Oklahoma, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Christopher Matthew DeFord, 34, of Hillsboro, burglary of a habitation



Mathew Shane Farrar, 43, of Corsicana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Noel Urias Franco, 40, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated third or more



Christian Romero Frias, 21, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



Rogelio Garcia, 57, of Edinburg, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Oney Garcia-Morrison, 47, of Lewisville, aggravated robbery



Zacchias Amaija Jackson, 21, of Fort Worth, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams



Kecia Dawn James, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; prohibited substance in a correctional facility



Christopher Edward Johnson, 32, of Arlington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; possession of heroin between one and four grams



Corie Marcus Jones, 26, of Whitney, assault of a peace officer



Richard Casey Kercheff, 35, of Harker Heights, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds



Conner Reid Lawrence, 23, of Rowlett, possession of cocaine under one gram



Billy Glenn Lindeman Jr., 38, of Whitney, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction (x 2)



Lakesha Monique Lucas, 42, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram



Alejandro Martinez-Hernandez, 31, of Dallas, aggravated robbery; violation of motor fuel tax requirements



Thomas Tremont McCoy, 22, of Arlington, violation of bond/protective order by assault/stalk; assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation



Adriano Luigi Mungioli, 29, of Dallas, possession of amphetamine between one and four grams; possession of psilocin between four and 400 grams



Christopher Scott Neal, 32, of Atlanta, Texas, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Miranda Jo Nichols, 29, of McGregor, burglary of a habitation



Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Georgetown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon



Francisco Orozco, 39, of Alvarado, continuous violence against the family; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Edward Anthony Padilla, 22, of Hillsboro, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions



Raziel Giovanni Pazos, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram



Robbie Dee Peeples Sr., 42, of Brownwood, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Joseph Aubrey Rae, 31, of Glen Rose, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Lashundra Rena Rogers, 36, of Dallas, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)



Robert Lyn Sampson Jr., 38, of Whitney, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



William D’Wayne Simmons, 46, of Hubbard, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Patsy Lee Speights, 53, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Saveon Trequan Spencer, 19, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine between four and 400 grams with intent to deliver; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds



Zacharey Dale Starkey, 27, of Kerens, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Shawntel Shanette Wade, 36, of Katy, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of psilocybin between one and four grams; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds



Malik Ji’Kobe Williams of Hillsboro, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000



Quantrell Jacarry Williams, 26, of Seagoville, bail jump and failure to appear



Justin Wilson, 25, of Azle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle



Justin Paul York, 40, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.