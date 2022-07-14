Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

July 14, 2022


A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, July 1 returned the following indictments:


Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


Jimmy Ray Adams, 24, of Cypress, possession of THC under one gram


Robert Cruz Adames, 45, of Whitney, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction


Veronica Michelle Arredondo, 26, of Covington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Donna Kay Bland, 56, of Malone, driving while intoxicated – third or more


Desmond Allen Blue, 23, of San Antonio, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Ciro Cabral, 30, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age


Matthew Wayne Carlisle, 28, of Covington, assault family/household member – impeding breath/circulation; assault of a pregnant person


Jimmy Albert Cueller, 54, of Granbury, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


James Thomas Dean, 36, of Copan, Oklahoma, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Christopher Matthew DeFord, 34, of Hillsboro, burglary of a habitation


Mathew Shane Farrar, 43, of Corsicana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Noel Urias Franco, 40, of Hillsboro, driving while intoxicated third or more


Christian Romero Frias, 21, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


Rogelio Garcia, 57, of Edinburg, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Oney Garcia-Morrison, 47, of Lewisville, aggravated robbery


Zacchias Amaija Jackson, 21, of Fort Worth, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams


Kecia Dawn James, 34, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; prohibited substance in a correctional facility


Christopher Edward Johnson, 32, of Arlington, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; possession of heroin between one and four grams


Corie Marcus Jones, 26, of Whitney, assault of a peace officer


Richard Casey Kercheff, 35, of Harker Heights, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds


Conner Reid Lawrence, 23, of Rowlett, possession of cocaine under one gram


Billy Glenn Lindeman Jr., 38, of Whitney, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction (x 2)


Lakesha Monique Lucas, 42, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram


Alejandro Martinez-Hernandez, 31, of Dallas, aggravated robbery; violation of motor fuel tax requirements


Thomas Tremont McCoy, 22, of Arlington, violation of bond/protective order by assault/stalk; assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation


Adriano Luigi Mungioli, 29, of Dallas, possession of amphetamine between one and four grams; possession of psilocin between four and 400 grams


Christopher Scott Neal, 32, of Atlanta, Texas, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Miranda Jo Nichols, 29, of McGregor, burglary of a habitation


Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Georgetown, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Francisco Orozco, 39, of Alvarado, continuous violence against the family; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Edward Anthony Padilla, 22, of Hillsboro, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions


Raziel Giovanni Pazos, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine under one gram


Robbie Dee Peeples Sr., 42, of Brownwood, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Joseph Aubrey Rae, 31, of Glen Rose, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Lashundra Rena Rogers, 36, of Dallas, bail jump and failure to appear (x 2)


Robert Lyn Sampson Jr., 38, of Whitney, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


William D’Wayne Simmons, 46, of Hubbard, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Patsy Lee Speights, 53, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Saveon Trequan Spencer, 19, of Hillsboro, possession of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine between four and 400 grams with intent to deliver; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Zacharey Dale Starkey, 27, of Kerens, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Shawntel Shanette Wade, 36, of Katy, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; possession of THC between one and four grams; possession of psilocybin between one and four grams; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Malik Ji’Kobe Williams of Hillsboro, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000


Quantrell Jacarry Williams, 26, of Seagoville, bail jump and failure to appear


Justin Wilson, 25, of Azle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Justin Paul York, 40, of Whitney, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

