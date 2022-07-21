TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

July 21, 2022



The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) sentences are from June:



Norman Lee Garza – driving while intoxicated – third or more, 10 years prison; assault intentionally/recklessly impeding breath/circulation of a family member with a previous conviction, 30 years prison; assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 12 years prison



Oscar Sanchez-Balbino – smuggling of persons, three years prison (x 4)



Tyson Lee Groves – tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, 28 years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 12 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver, 28 years prison



Miguel Angel Acosta – evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, five years prison; possession of THC under one gram, 12 months state jail



Terrence Wylie Matthews – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, three years prison



Michael Edwin Durham – driving while intoxicated – third or more, four years prison



Aaron Stephen Witt – prohibited substance in a correctional facility, four and a half years prison



Charles Michael Malone – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 15 months state jail



Charles Thomas Grigg – driving while intoxicated – third or more, four years prison



Troy James Simpson – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison



Heather Michelle Bartley – possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail



Alexis Daniel Ochoa – possession of THC between four and 400 grams, six years prison



Casey Lane Phillips – aggravated robbery, 20 years prison; unauthorized use of vehicle, 18 months state jail



Frank Mendez – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 18 years prison



Daniel Hugh Nickell – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison



Mainor Pastor Lalin-Sacaza – possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six months state jail



Michael Joe Vest – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, four years prison



Michael Earl Sterling – assault family/household member with previous conviction, 15 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison



Bobbie Earl Martin – bail jump and failure to appear felony, four years prison; escape while arrested/confined felony, four years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 14 months state jail



Clayton Thomas Wilson – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/90 days, three years prison



Endiah Shawnta Pines – engage in organized criminal activity, three years prison

District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.