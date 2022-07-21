TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) sentences are from June:


Norman Lee Garza – driving while intoxicated – third or more, 10 years prison; assault intentionally/recklessly impeding breath/circulation of a family member with a previous conviction, 30 years prison; assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 12 years prison


Oscar Sanchez-Balbino – smuggling of persons, three years prison (x 4)


Tyson Lee Groves – tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, 28 years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 12 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver, 28 years prison


Miguel Angel Acosta – evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, five years prison; possession of THC under one gram, 12 months state jail


Terrence Wylie Matthews – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, three years prison


Michael Edwin Durham – driving while intoxicated – third or more, four years prison


Aaron Stephen Witt – prohibited substance in a correctional facility, four and a half years prison


Charles Michael Malone – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 15 months state jail


Charles Thomas Grigg – driving while intoxicated – third or more, four years prison


Troy James Simpson – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison


Heather Michelle Bartley – possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail


Alexis Daniel Ochoa – possession of THC between four and 400 grams, six years prison


Casey Lane Phillips – aggravated robbery, 20 years prison; unauthorized use of vehicle, 18 months state jail


Frank Mendez – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 18 years prison


Daniel Hugh Nickell – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison


Mainor Pastor Lalin-Sacaza – possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six months state jail


Michael Joe Vest – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, four years prison


Michael Earl Sterling – assault family/household member with previous conviction, 15 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison


Bobbie Earl Martin – bail jump and failure to appear felony, four years prison; escape while arrested/confined felony, four years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 14 months state jail


Clayton Thomas Wilson – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/90 days, three years prison


Endiah Shawnta Pines – engage in organized criminal activity, three years prison

District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

