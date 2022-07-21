TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

July 21, 2022
The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) sentences are from June:
Norman Lee Garza – driving while intoxicated – third or more, 10 years prison; assault intentionally/recklessly impeding breath/circulation of a family member with a previous conviction, 30 years prison; assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 12 years prison
Oscar Sanchez-Balbino – smuggling of persons, three years prison (x 4)
Tyson Lee Groves – tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, 28 years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 12 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams with intent to deliver, 28 years prison
Miguel Angel Acosta – evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, five years prison; possession of THC under one gram, 12 months state jail
Terrence Wylie Matthews – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, three years prison
Michael Edwin Durham – driving while intoxicated – third or more, four years prison
Aaron Stephen Witt – prohibited substance in a correctional facility, four and a half years prison
Charles Michael Malone – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 15 months state jail
Charles Thomas Grigg – driving while intoxicated – third or more, four years prison
Troy James Simpson – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight years prison; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison
Heather Michelle Bartley – possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 16 months state jail
Alexis Daniel Ochoa – possession of THC between four and 400 grams, six years prison
Casey Lane Phillips – aggravated robbery, 20 years prison; unauthorized use of vehicle, 18 months state jail
Frank Mendez – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, 18 years prison
Daniel Hugh Nickell – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison
Mainor Pastor Lalin-Sacaza – possession of methamphetamine under one gram, six months state jail
Michael Joe Vest – possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, four years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, four years prison
Michael Earl Sterling – assault family/household member with previous conviction, 15 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison
Bobbie Earl Martin – bail jump and failure to appear felony, four years prison; escape while arrested/confined felony, four years prison; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 14 months state jail
Clayton Thomas Wilson – failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/90 days, three years prison
Endiah Shawnta Pines – engage in organized criminal activity, three years prison
District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.