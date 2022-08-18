Introducing Coach Townson

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

August 18, 2022



In addition to gaining a new athletic director and head football coach, the Whitney Wildcat Athletic Department is taking on eight new coaches this school year. To help welcome these coaches to the Whitney Wildcat family, The Lakelander Newspaper will feature the new coaches in upcoming issues of the paper.



The featured coach for this week is Joshua Townson, who has a wonderful wife, Heather Townson, and five children, Coen, Jordyn, Camden, Brantley and Colton.



Coach Joshua Townson will be Whitney’s head powerlifting coach, junior high track and junior high football coach, and he will also teach environmental science at the high school level. This is Townson’s first year coaching at WISD, but he is no stranger to Whitney, as he was part of the Wildcat graduating class of 2004.



Coach Townson grew up in Whitney and moved away when he joined the Navy. He moved back to Whitney about three years ago, and he loves the community, where people are kind and always willing to lend a helping hand.



He has many years of coaching youth sports under his belt, and he was a football student assistant coach at Tarleton State University, where he obtained his B.S. in kinesiology. Townson said, “I wanted to be a coach so that I could teach athletes how to be champions, not only in the sport but in life. I want to help these young athletes prepare for their future so that they may be successful in whatever they chose.”



His favorite aspect of coaching is watching the development of players. Seeing players go from struggling to succeeding and watching their faces light up brings him joy.



Coach Townson described the students he has been working with as respectful individuals who are invested in making themselves and Whitney athletics better.



He said, “Their work ethic is amazing, and they do everything I ask of them.”



The coach sees sports as a great tool for him to teach leadership, resilience and teamwork.