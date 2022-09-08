Sentences handed down in 66th Judicial District Court

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

September 7, 2022


The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt recently prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) convictions are from August:


Jason Elec Wilson, forgery of a financial instrument, three years prison


Joe Raymond Quintero, fraudulent possession of credit/debit card, between five and 10 items, 28 years prison; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items, 28 years prison; credit/debit card abuse, 20 years prison;

manufacture/deliver controlled substance PG 3 under 28 grams, 20 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 28 years prison


Layton Wayne Garrett, burglary of a building, 15 months state jail


Juan Manuel Melendez, possession of methamphetamine over 400 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison


Jaimee Leeann Farrar, bail jump and failure to appear, four years prison


Christopher Matthew Deford, burglary of a habitation, eight years prison; possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, five years prison


Joe LeCraig Shaw, assault family violence/household member – impeding breath/circulation, 10 years prison


Emily Dawn Richards, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 12 months state jail


Noel Urias Franco, driving while intoxicated – third offense or more, 25 years prison


LaDavion Jmon Smith, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, two years prison


Jimmie Wayne Nesselroad, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, four years prison


Christian Homero Frias, bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison; possession of THC under one gram, 18 months state jail; theft of firearm, 18 months state jail; bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison


Calvin Maurice Slaughter, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, eight years prison


Damian Saven Weaver, possession of THC between four and 400 grams, six years prison


Caleb Rashone Parker, bail jump and failure to appear, five years prison


Tyrell Tayshun Williams, possession of cocaine under one gram, 12 months state jail


Thomas Meyer, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams, six years prison


Keith Damond Turner, assault of a family/household member – impeding breath/circulation, 10 years prison


Christopher Jackson Grant, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register – 10 years, 13 months state jail


Bryan Keith Walton, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 15 years prison


Clinton Walker Perdue, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, four years prison


Jeffery Arnold Thrift, bail jump and failure to appear, four years prison; burglary of a building, 12 months state jail; illegal dumping over 1,000 pounds or 200 cubic feet, 12 months state jail


Patrick Joseph Overturff, evading arrest/detention with previous convictions, seven years prison


Amanda Kaylyn Snyder-Casey, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, 13 years prison


Louis Becker Orozco-Ramirez, indecency with a child – sexual contact, six years prison


Jerry Lee Wofford II, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, five years prison


Jose Angel Solis, money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000, 15 months state jail


Patrick Alan Johnson, theft of a firearm, nine months state jail; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two years prison


District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

