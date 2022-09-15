Hill County Grand Jury returns September indictment list

A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 2, returned the following indictments:


Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear – felony; bail jump and failure to appear – felony


Danny Lynn Atchley, 46, of Itasca, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury


Luke Alvin Baisden, 31, of Springtown, possession of heroin between one and four grams; possession of cocaine under one gram


Matthew Grant Barrett, 29, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Randy Coburn, 46, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Shonda Lynn Dean, 44, of Whitney, credit/debit card abuse


Charles Edward Green, 63, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram; assault family/household member with previous conviction


Hector Hernandez, 32, of Pasadena, injury to a child – bodily injury; assault family/household member with previous conviction


Zacchias Amaija Jackson, 21, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear – felony


Corie Marcus Jones, 27, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear – felony


Lorie Ann Kirkpatrick, 42, of Itasca, forgery financial instrument


Jeffry Lynn Mayberry, 52, of Itasca, injury to a child – reckless serious bodily injury; injury to a child with intentional serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury; injury to a child with intentional serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury


Melissa Mayberry, 53, of Itasca, injury to a child reckless serious bodily injury; injury to a child with intentional serious mental deficiency; injury to a child reckless bodily injury or mental deficiency; injury to a child with intentional bodily injury


Oney Garcia Morrison, 48, of Lewisville, bail jump and failure to appear – felony


Adriano Luigi Mungioli, 29, of Dallas, bail jump and failure to appear – felony; bail jump and failure to appear – felony


Terry Dean Peeples, 18, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver


Richard Bradley Reid, 44, of Houston, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Tionne Tanar Riggs, 21, of Hillsboro, harassment of public servant


Ivan Soto, 24, of Dallas, possession of heroin between one and four grams


Zacharey Dale Starkey, 27, of Dawson, bail jump and failure to appear – felony


Thomas Joseph Watters, 75, of Whitney, 1.) count one – attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact, count two – indecency with a child sexual contact; 2.) count one – indecency with a child by exposure, count two – indecency with a child sexual contact, count three – indecency with a child sexual contact, count four – indecency with a child sexual contact; 3.) count one – attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact, count two – attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact


Justin Wilson, 25, of Azle, bail jump and failure to appear – felony


District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

Bosque County grand jury indictments


A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 2, returned the following indictments:


Robbie Peeples Sr., 43, of Whitney, burglary of a building (two counts); theft of material (aluminum, bronze, copper, brass under $20,000)


Matthew William Phillips, 42, of Lakeside Village, harassment of a public servant; obstruction/retaliation


Julio Trey Perez III, 41, of Iredell, burglary of a building


Amy Mechelle York, 53, of Kopperl, burglary of a building


Jimmie Mack Taylor III, 19, of Clifton, assault family/household member, impeding breath/circulation; violation of protective order/assault


Byron Anthony Edwards, 29, of Houston, attempted burglary of a building – controlled substance present


Killrain Jarod Randolph, 32, of Houston, attempted burglary of a building – controlled substance present

Marcus Christopher Hargrove, 30, of Humble, attempted burglary of a building – controlled substance present


Kenneth Wayne Coplin, 59, of Fort Worth, possession PG 1/1-B between four and 200 grams, enhanced penalty range


The cases were heard in the 220th Judicial District Court of Bosque County.

