Hill County Grand Jury returns September indictment list



A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 2, returned the following indictments:



Randy Joe Abbott, 47, of Waco, bail jump and failure to appear – felony; bail jump and failure to appear – felony



Danny Lynn Atchley, 46, of Itasca, injury to elderly with intentional bodily injury



Luke Alvin Baisden, 31, of Springtown, possession of heroin between one and four grams; possession of cocaine under one gram



Matthew Grant Barrett, 29, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Randy Coburn, 46, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Shonda Lynn Dean, 44, of Whitney, credit/debit card abuse



Charles Edward Green, 63, of Hillsboro, possession of cocaine under one gram; assault family/household member with previous conviction



Hector Hernandez, 32, of Pasadena, injury to a child – bodily injury; assault family/household member with previous conviction



Zacchias Amaija Jackson, 21, of Fort Worth, bail jump and failure to appear – felony



Corie Marcus Jones, 27, of Whitney, bail jump and failure to appear – felony



Lorie Ann Kirkpatrick, 42, of Itasca, forgery financial instrument



Jeffry Lynn Mayberry, 52, of Itasca, injury to a child – reckless serious bodily injury; injury to a child with intentional serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury; injury to a child with intentional serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury



Melissa Mayberry, 53, of Itasca, injury to a child reckless serious bodily injury; injury to a child with intentional serious mental deficiency; injury to a child reckless bodily injury or mental deficiency; injury to a child with intentional bodily injury



Oney Garcia Morrison, 48, of Lewisville, bail jump and failure to appear – felony



Adriano Luigi Mungioli, 29, of Dallas, bail jump and failure to appear – felony; bail jump and failure to appear – felony



Terry Dean Peeples, 18, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver



Richard Bradley Reid, 44, of Houston, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Tionne Tanar Riggs, 21, of Hillsboro, harassment of public servant



Ivan Soto, 24, of Dallas, possession of heroin between one and four grams



Zacharey Dale Starkey, 27, of Dawson, bail jump and failure to appear – felony



Thomas Joseph Watters, 75, of Whitney, 1.) count one – attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact, count two – indecency with a child sexual contact; 2.) count one – indecency with a child by exposure, count two – indecency with a child sexual contact, count three – indecency with a child sexual contact, count four – indecency with a child sexual contact; 3.) count one – attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact, count two – attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact



Justin Wilson, 25, of Azle, bail jump and failure to appear – felony



District Attorney Mark Pratt presented the cases to the grand jury, and District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

Bosque County grand jury indictments



A Bosque County Grand Jury that convened Friday, September 2, returned the following indictments:



Robbie Peeples Sr., 43, of Whitney, burglary of a building (two counts); theft of material (aluminum, bronze, copper, brass under $20,000)



Matthew William Phillips, 42, of Lakeside Village, harassment of a public servant; obstruction/retaliation



Julio Trey Perez III, 41, of Iredell, burglary of a building



Amy Mechelle York, 53, of Kopperl, burglary of a building



Jimmie Mack Taylor III, 19, of Clifton, assault family/household member, impeding breath/circulation; violation of protective order/assault



Byron Anthony Edwards, 29, of Houston, attempted burglary of a building – controlled substance present



Killrain Jarod Randolph, 32, of Houston, attempted burglary of a building – controlled substance present



Marcus Christopher Hargrove, 30, of Humble, attempted burglary of a building – controlled substance present



Kenneth Wayne Coplin, 59, of Fort Worth, possession PG 1/1-B between four and 200 grams, enhanced penalty range



The cases were heard in the 220th Judicial District Court of Bosque County.