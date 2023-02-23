Grand jury returns February indictments

February 22, 2023
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, February 10, returned the following indictments:
Timothy Jon Abernathy, 60, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Keonisha Brown, 27, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Amber Denise Catham, 33, of Hillsboro, assault family violence, impeding breath with previous conviction
Demetrius Owen Dorsey, 47, of Manor, possession of THC under one gram
Kevin Esparaza, 19, of Fort Worth, theft of firearm
Kimberly Jo Fuller, 50, Mount Vernon, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Roy Gallardo, 37, of Hillsboro, interfere with emergency call with previous conviction; assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Marla Gail Hargrove, 57, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
OC Hawley III, 45, of Frost, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Pedro Antonio Leon-Acuna, 33, of Sachse, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Shane Matthew McManaway, 33, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age
Amy Lorene Massey, 45, of Rio Vista, bail jumping and failure to appear
Brady Robert Moon, 21, of Waxahachie, three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals
Fidencio Sonora, 68, of Covington, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Schyler Dean Tomlinson, 29, of Lubbock, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Clifford Craig Wilson Jr., 39, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Christopher Scott Yeates, 20, of Alvarado, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.