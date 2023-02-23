Grand jury returns February indictments

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

February 22, 2023


A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, February 10, returned the following indictments:


Timothy Jon Abernathy, 60, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Keonisha Brown, 27, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Amber Denise Catham, 33, of Hillsboro, assault family violence, impeding breath with previous conviction


Demetrius Owen Dorsey, 47, of Manor, possession of THC under one gram


Kevin Esparaza, 19, of Fort Worth, theft of firearm


Kimberly Jo Fuller, 50, Mount Vernon, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Roy Gallardo, 37, of Hillsboro, interfere with emergency call with previous conviction; assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Marla Gail Hargrove, 57, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


OC Hawley III, 45, of Frost, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Pedro Antonio Leon-Acuna, 33, of Sachse, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Shane Matthew McManaway, 33, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age


Amy Lorene Massey, 45, of Rio Vista, bail jumping and failure to appear


Brady Robert Moon, 21, of Waxahachie, three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals


Fidencio Sonora, 68, of Covington, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


Schyler Dean Tomlinson, 29, of Lubbock, driving while intoxicated, third or more


Clifford Craig Wilson Jr., 39, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Christopher Scott Yeates, 20, of Alvarado, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

