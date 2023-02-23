Grand jury returns February indictments

February 22, 2023



A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, February 10, returned the following indictments:



Timothy Jon Abernathy, 60, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Keonisha Brown, 27, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Amber Denise Catham, 33, of Hillsboro, assault family violence, impeding breath with previous conviction



Demetrius Owen Dorsey, 47, of Manor, possession of THC under one gram



Kevin Esparaza, 19, of Fort Worth, theft of firearm



Kimberly Jo Fuller, 50, Mount Vernon, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Roy Gallardo, 37, of Hillsboro, interfere with emergency call with previous conviction; assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation



Marla Gail Hargrove, 57, of Waco, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



OC Hawley III, 45, of Frost, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Pedro Antonio Leon-Acuna, 33, of Sachse, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Shane Matthew McManaway, 33, of Whitney, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age



Amy Lorene Massey, 45, of Rio Vista, bail jumping and failure to appear



Brady Robert Moon, 21, of Waxahachie, three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals



Fidencio Sonora, 68, of Covington, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Schyler Dean Tomlinson, 29, of Lubbock, driving while intoxicated, third or more



Clifford Craig Wilson Jr., 39, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Christopher Scott Yeates, 20, of Alvarado, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child



The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.