Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

March 16, 2023
A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, March 3, returned the following indictments:
Peyton Belvin, 30, of Caddo, Oklahoma, possession of THC between one and four grams
Jason James Bush, 24, of Burleson, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation; assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation
Taylor Leigh Ann Cooley, 22, of Kilgore, theft of firearm
Ismael Corrall, 49, of Hillsboro, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Josephine Anne Edwards, 25, of Hillsboro, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence
Patricia Rene Faught, 46, of Santa Anna, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Yandy Marino, 34, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Gabriel Michael Martinez, 21, of Clifton, three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age; three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age
Jose Marino Palacios, 59, of Pueblo, Colorado, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds
Hansel Michael Ratliff, 48, of Itasca, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register- life
Mateo Rea, 29, of Blum, cruelty to a non-livestock animal – kill/poison/serious bodily injury
Misty Lyn Scott, 27, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Charles Radcliffe Villarreal, 57, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Jamila Lakay Westmoreland, 25, of Bastrop, bail jumping and failure to appear
Toni Nicole Williams, 26, of Hubbard, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence
The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.