Hill County Grand Jury returns indictments

The Lakelander

March 16, 2023


A Hill County Grand Jury that convened Friday, March 3, returned the following indictments:

Peyton Belvin, 30, of Caddo, Oklahoma, possession of THC between one and four grams


Jason James Bush, 24, of Burleson, assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation; assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation


Taylor Leigh Ann Cooley, 22, of Kilgore, theft of firearm


Ismael Corrall, 49, of Hillsboro, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon


Josephine Anne Edwards, 25, of Hillsboro, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence


Patricia Rene Faught, 46, of Santa Anna, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Yandy Marino, 34, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Gabriel Michael Martinez, 21, of Clifton, three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age; three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age


Jose Marino Palacios, 59, of Pueblo, Colorado, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds


Hansel Michael Ratliff, 48, of Itasca, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register- life


Mateo Rea, 29, of Blum, cruelty to a non-livestock animal – kill/poison/serious bodily injury


Misty Lyn Scott, 27, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Charles Radcliffe Villarreal, 57, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle


Jamila Lakay Westmoreland, 25, of Bastrop, bail jumping and failure to appear


Toni Nicole Williams, 26, of Hubbard, abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence


The cases were presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Pratt. District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.

