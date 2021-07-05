Caritas offers assistance to area veterans



Each week, a case manager with Caritas Veterans Case Management Program visits Hillsboro, and he wants to get the word out that veterans who are struggling have access to help.



Jason McCarty, who is a veteran himself and served as an Army combat medic, is in Hillsboro every Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 108 West Paschal Street and is accepting appointments to assist low-income veterans.



“We’re really hoping to build a long-term relationship with them over a course of a year to help them achieve self-sustainability,” McCarty said.



Caritas of Waco is working under a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to implement a case management program specifically for low-income veterans.



The purpose of the program is to provide guidance for veterans living at or near the poverty level through a process to help them overcome financial, emotional, educational, employment and other barriers they face.



Veterans can receive help obtaining food, paying rent and deposits, paying utilities and purchasing furniture. They can also get help obtaining job training, childcare and clothing for employment.



Previously, classes on budgeting and financial planning were offered, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, those classes are not being held. However, McCarty said that the information can be provided in a one-on-one session.



The program’s goal is to assist these veterans in moving out of poverty by becoming more self-sufficient and less reliant on emergency assistance programs.



Caritas case management staff will offer a variety of direct and supportive services that veterans need to reach individual goals.



To make an appointment, call 254-640-0906, ext. 207, or email jmccarty@caritas-waco.org.