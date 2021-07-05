Services for longtime Whitney teacher scheduled for Saturday

Graveside services have been scheduled for a longtime Whitney teacher who passed away Tuesday, June 15, after battling COVID-19 at an area medical facility.



Middle school teacher Dana Kay Howard, 72, had been an educator in the district for 35 years. Her service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Whitney with Reverend Eddie Booth officiating.



“The entire Whitney ISD family was heartbroken when we heard about Mrs. Howard,” said Superintendent John McCullough.“She had a tremendous impact on the lives of many children during her 35 years at WISD. Mrs. Howard had a passion for teaching children and helping them learn. She was loved by everyone and we will miss her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”



Mrs. Howard is the second Whitney ISD staff member lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic. Grounds worker and special needs bus driver John Suiters also passed away in January at the age of 58 from COVID-19 complications.



Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.