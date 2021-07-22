LW Senior Center offers fun & fellowship

by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News
The list of activities offered at Lake Whitney Senior Center continues to grow as more seniors join in the weekly fun. Whitney area residents gather each Tuesday for games, food, crafts, exercise, dancing, Bible study and other special programs. Pictured are attendees enjoying a recent game of dominoes at the center, which is located at 503 North Colorado in Whitney and is open each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For transportation or to reserve lunch, call Lynda Bomar at 254-332-0041. A complete list of August activities is printed on page 7 of this edition to clip and save.

