Pratt honored by area cattle raisers Assn.

Hill County District Attorney Mark Pratt (right) was recognized as the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s prosecutor of the year at the recent Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. The association selected Pratt for his efforts in prosecuting livestock and agricultural crimes.

August 4, 2021

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association recently announced that Mark Pratt, district attorney for the 66th Judicial District in Hill County, has been named prosecutor of the year.



The award, which was created to recognize district attorneys who consistently go above and beyond in prosecution of livestock and agricultural crimes and in their support of special ranger investigations, was presented during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.



While presenting the award, Scott Williamson, executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, said the special rangers strive to uphold a high standard for investigation and understand that successful prosecution hinges on a skilled and dedicated district attorney like Pratt. Williamson said that Pratt has secured lengthy prison sentences for multiple perpetrators.



Pratt became county attorney in 1993 and served five terms.



In 2013, he began his first term as the district attorney of Hill County, a position he still holds.