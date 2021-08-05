Waitr delivey makes its way to Whitney

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

August 4, 2021

As of Wednesday, July 28, residents of Whitney can purchase food from local restaurants through Waitr, an application that partners with restaurants to provide a food delivery service to its users. Residents can only order from participating restaurants.


Diners can currently order using Waitr from the following restaurants: Brewed Awakenings Coffee, Pit Stop, Diaz Tex Mex Restaurant, End Zone Bar and Grill, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Benjis. The food delivery app is also active in Hillsboro.


Waitr is hiring delivery drivers for Whitney and Hillsboro. Waitr is also hiring a marketing coordinator, who would be responsible for marketing, delivering food when needed and ensuring the business owners in Whitney and Hillsboro are happy with the delivery service.

