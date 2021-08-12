COVID-19 cases rising, local vaccination rates up slightly

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 11, 2021

The number of reported COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Hill County and the state as the delta variant fuels a spike in new cases. While there was little change in the area’s vaccination rates over the summer, the latest wave of cases seems to be leading to a slight increase in local residents choosing to get vaccinated.



As of Sunday, August 8, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) was listing an estimated 146 active cases in Hill County, up from 94 active cases a week earlier, and 108 in Bosque County, which was listed at 64 active cases the previous week.



In Trauma Service Region M, which includes our area, the state was reporting 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday. Statewide, 9,027 people were hospitalized with the virus over the weekend.



The number of Hill County residents over the age of 12 having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose slightly to 41.5 percent from 40 percent last week. Almost 69 percent of those 65 years of age and older have had at least one dose of a vaccine so far in Hill County.



Bosque County vaccination data shows that almost 46 percent of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and over 69 percent of those over the age of 65 have received a shot.



More information about the vaccine is available at http://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus and http://www.getvaccineanswers.org.



Vaccines are available from a number of local medical offices and pharmacies. A statewide website is available to help the public easily find vaccines at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.



Whitney Medical is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing with results in 15 minutes. There is no charge for those covered by major insurance carriers, Medicare and Medicaid.