Wildcats prepare for 2021 season

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 18, 2021

The Whitney High School varsity football team traveled to Hillsboro for the first scrimmage of the 2021 season last week. The Cats will host Clifton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, August 19, for the final tuneup game before the regular season. Whitney will begin the regular season at home against Quinlan-Ford with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, August 27. Pictured above is running back Jordan Newton taking on the Eagle defense.

