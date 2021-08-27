Anniversary celebration set for Lake Whitney Senior Center

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 25, 2021

Senior Center visitors enjoy chair yoga

Lake Whitney Senior Center is overjoyed to invite Lake Whitney and the surrounding communities to a second-year anniversary celebration Tuesday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The day will be a festive occasion with free pizza and cake for everyone. Come ready to enjoy a party, and maybe even win a prize during bingo sponsored by Medicare Solutions for Texas.



There will also be chair yoga, jigsaw puzzles, domino and card games, cornhole games, live music and crafts, plus a few other exciting surprises.



“We are looking forward to seeing old friends,” said Director Lynda Bomar, “and if you haven’t visited us before, this will be a great time to come check us out.”



Lake Whitney Senior Center’s motto is “Caring, Sharing and Building Lives” and they are here to serve the seniors of Lake Whitney.



The facility is located at 503 North Colorado Street in Whitney.



You may reach the senior center by calling 254-332-0041 or by sending an email to lakewhitneysenior@gmail.com.