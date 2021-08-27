Lady Wildcats back in action Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame August 25, 2021 The Whitney High School varsity volleyball team has been warming up for the district schedule with scrimmages, games and tournaments this month. The Lady ‘Cats are scheduled to compete in the Valley Mills tournament this week. See a complete season schedule on the Wildcat Spirit Page on page 7. Pictured (l to r) are: front row – Laney Beam (senior), Caitlin Poore (junior), Alli McCreary (senior), K’Lea Fletcher (junior) and Emilie Booth (junior); back row – Vanessa Cruz (manager), Trinity Fergason (manager), Head Coach Tina Meadors, Caitlyn Panuco (senior), Caitlyn Hanna (junior), Jaycee Green (sophomore), Karley Tucker (freshman), Macy McKinney (senior), Coach Scarlette Baker and Coach Mindy Estill. Photo by Jennifer Gauer Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related