Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce welcomes members

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 25, 2021

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting to welcome Browns Bee Removal and Apiary to the chamber. The Browns can be found every Saturday at the Lake Whitney Farmers Market at 100 N. Brazos in Whitney. They can also be reached at 682-433-3393. Pictured are owners Wes and Jess Brown with Olivia Ledford; Lillian, Ellen and Austin Roundtree; and representatives of Essence of Hope, Juniper Cove Winery, Marley’s Bones, Murry Farms, Mason Jar Farms, Gene’s Backyard Produce, Dancing Diamond Ranch, Thrive, Cornerstone Services and Build 1 Way Construction; along with Mayor Brad and Amanda Slaten and Whitney City Council Member Mary Rae.
The chamber also recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Whitney Wildcat Football League. Pictured are team players, coaches and directors. Follow the Whitney Wildcat Football League on Facebook for more information about activities, or email wildcatwwfl@gmail.com.

