Man dies in motorcycle crash on 933

September 8, 2021

A crash involving a motorcycle and sport-utility vehicle resulted in the death of a Hewitt man Friday, September 3.


According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to the scene on FM 933 at FM 2114 in Aquilla at approximately 9:15 a.m.


DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard reported that a Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on FM 2114 crashed into a Toyota Rav-4 on FM 933 after the motorcycle entered the intersection without properly stopping at the stop sign.


The motorcyclist, 38-year-old Justin Swanson of Hewitt, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest in Waco, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.


The Department of Public Safety investigated.

