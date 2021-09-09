Whitney FFA to host “Ag-Stavaganza”

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 8, 2021

The Whitney FFA will host an “Ag-Stravaganza” Saturday, September 25, in downtown Whitney from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This event will raise funds to send the Whitney FFA chapter officers to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Plans include a silent auction, fish fry and cornhole tournament. The winners of the cornhole tournament will be awarded with a guided fishing trip on Lake Whitney by Guaranteed Guide Service. To finish off the night, The Justin Hewitt Band will be performing. Entry into the event is free, the ag department’s famous fish plate is $15 and team entry (two players) into the cornhole tournament is $50. All registration and payments will be taken at the time of the event. Chapter officers are pictured above, and The Justin Hewitt Band is pictured below.

