Whitney Wildcats blast past Rockets 31-6

Sports Writer: Brent Cook

September 8, 2021

The Whitney Wildcats traveled south to face the Robinson Rockets Friday night, firing on all cylinders and blasting to a 31-6 win.



The victory moved the Wildcats to 1-1 on the season and showcased the potential of this year’s squad.

Senior quarterback Garrett Peacock was on a clear mission to propel the Wildcats Friday night against the Robinson Rockets. Peacock tallied 390 yards, including 285 in the air and 105 on the ground. He also added five touchdown tosses, which was a career high.



Capitalizing on a docket full of Rocket miscues, the Wildcats’ offense pressed the gas and rode the momentum to a 19-0 first half lead.



Whitney returned from the locker room and kept applying the pressure. On the first drive of the second half, senior Garrett Peacock connected with trusty target Jaxon Montgomery for a 9-yard score to stretch the lead to 25-0. With the game secured, the Wildcats coasted through the rest of the second half.



Garrett threw for a career-high five touchdowns and stayed on the same wavelength with Montgomery throughout the game. Montgomery finished with 9 catches for 107 yards and two scores. Garrett also eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

With the balanced attack, Peacock was able to pick and choose his weapons.



The highlight reel started with the Wildcats driving 70 yards on the opening series. Senior Jordon Newton started the scoring party with an eight-yard snatch.



The defense then took control, stopping a Rockets drive and then capturing a fumble that set up another Newton touchdown reception.



The defense remained strong in the second quarter, stalling drives and jumping on another Rocket bobble. The turnover put the Wildcats on the offensive again, and only four plays were needed before Kyler Cryns grabbed a 37-yard touchdown to put the lead at 19-0. Cryns finished the night with 82 yards.



Following a shaky start in Week 1, the Wildcat defense put together a solid four-quarter performance with three fumble recovers and an interception. The Wildcats added four tackles for a loss.



Leading the way was Joseph Mendoza. The senior totaled 14 tackles on the night with a fumble recovery and a backfield stop. Sophomore Demari Wilson also starred with a pass deflection, two forced fumbles and six tackles.



Whitney returns to Wildcat Stadium this Friday night to face Rogers. The Eagles also sit at 1-1 on the year and will be coming to town on the heels of a 46-14 victory against San Saba.