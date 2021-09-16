Lady ‘Cats defeat Riesel at home Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Sports Editor: Shannon Cottongame September 15, 2021 The Whitney High School varsity volleyball team defeated Riesel 3-1 Friday night, September 10, at home. Riesel won the first set 27-25, and Whitney took the next three by scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-22. The Lady ‘Cats were scheduled to take on Troy at home Tuesday, September 14, before traveling to Clifton Friday, September 17. For the latest in schedule changes and information, visit http://www.whitney.k12.tx.us/Page/1548. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related