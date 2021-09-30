Updated information released about vaccines at Hill Regional

Submitted by Tricia Shelton, Hill Regional Hospital

September 29, 2021

This news release about COVID-19 vaccinations contains the latest information from the FDA and CDC at this time, as of September 24. “At this time” is the caveat for this article.

The following is information for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) vaccine series and wish to (and in some instances, should) receive a Pfizer booster vaccine:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, which consists of the two vaccines. People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual risks. (If this age group does not have those underlying medical conditions, you are NOT eligible for a booster at this time.) People aged 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (this includes healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers) MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.



The words “should” and “may” are directly emphasized from the CDC information received. The CDC is continuing to address and review data concerning recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. At this time, the Moderna is ONLY given to those 18 and older persons who have very specific moderately to severe immunocompromised conditions. No booster or third vaccines are approved for children under 18 from any manufacturer.



If you are a person who wishes to take a first vaccine, then Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson (if available) are open for you. We encourage you to please accept the vaccine that is available at the time. Hill Regional Hospital currently gives the vaccine on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. As needs increase, additional days will be added.



Because of the changes in criteria, we have been unable to activate our online appointment system, but it will be available soon. Please check the http://www.hillregionalhospital.com site.



It is flu season again, so please continue to get your flu shot. (Allow a couple of weeks between getting a flu shot and COVID vaccine.) COVID is not the only game in town, and we must be vigilant in our protection from both of these diseases. Always consult and follow guidelines from your physicians.