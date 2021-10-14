George G. & Alva Hudson Smith Foundation awards 2021 grants

The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation has announced its grant awards for 2021.


The foundation is committing $126,800 to eight organizations across Hill County. In the 27 years of its existence, the foundation has awarded over $2,300,000 to area organizations.


This year’s grants were awarded to a variety of educational, community service, cultural and social service organizations for projects consistent with the foundation’s mission to enrich the lives of Hill County citizens. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $45,000.


The largest grant was to the Boys and Girls Club of Hill County to purchase materials for the construction of its new building at Hillsboro City Park.


Other grants funded additional projects in Hillsboro, as well as in Whitney and Hubbard.


A complete list of recipients, amounts and purposes of this year’s grants accompanies this article.


Individuals or organizations seeking information about how to contribute to the foundation may write to: the George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation, P.O. Box 1245, Hillsboro, TX 76645.

GranteeAmountPurpose
Boys and Girls Club of Hill County$45,000Materials for construction of new building
Club Scout Pack 860$5,000Air conditioner at Scout Hut
Habitat for Humanity$25,000Building materials for new home for qualifying family
Hillsboro Foundation, Inc., dba Hillsboro Lions Club$20,000Additional all-access playground equipment for Hillsboro City Park
Hubbard Wheatley Recreation Center$6,000Repairs to recreation center and food storage
Lake Whitney Arts Association$12,000Replace air conditioner in theater
Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce$8,800Supplies for 2022 Wild Wonders Summer Camp
Texas Through Time Museum$5,000Sanitation station for outdoor shows

