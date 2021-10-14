George G. & Alva Hudson Smith Foundation awards 2021 grants

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 13, 2021

The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation has announced its grant awards for 2021.



The foundation is committing $126,800 to eight organizations across Hill County. In the 27 years of its existence, the foundation has awarded over $2,300,000 to area organizations.



This year’s grants were awarded to a variety of educational, community service, cultural and social service organizations for projects consistent with the foundation’s mission to enrich the lives of Hill County citizens. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $45,000.



The largest grant was to the Boys and Girls Club of Hill County to purchase materials for the construction of its new building at Hillsboro City Park.



Other grants funded additional projects in Hillsboro, as well as in Whitney and Hubbard.



A complete list of recipients, amounts and purposes of this year’s grants accompanies this article.



Individuals or organizations seeking information about how to contribute to the foundation may write to: the George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation, P.O. Box 1245, Hillsboro, TX 76645.