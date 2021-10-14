HCSO deputy shoots armed man at Hill County business

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 13, 2021

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office released information over the weekend regarding a shooting involving a deputy that occurred Saturday, October 9.



According to reports, the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:19 a.m. Saturday regarding a man who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of a damaged pickup at a convenience store in the 100 block of North Avenue C in Blum. A second 9-1-1 caller then reported that the man pointed a gun at a citizen who attempted to offer him assistance.



Upon the deputy’s arrival, the subject was still in the vehicle and appeared to have a head injury, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics were requested, and as the deputy attempted to make contact with the man, he reportedly exited his vehicle with a long gun.



Reports indicated that the man ignored the deputy’s commands and advanced on the officer with the weapon. The deputy subsequently fired on the subject, striking him in the hip.



The subject was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by CareFlite helicopter for treatment. His condition had not been released as of press time.

The deputy, who was not identified, was uninjured and placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation is completed.



The Department of Public Safety, Blum Volunteer Fire Department and a Whitney Police officer also responded.