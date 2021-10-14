Sales tax numbers continueto show strong local economy

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October sales tax allocations for both Whitney and Hill County remain above last year’s numbers, according to monthly data released by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar last week.



Whitney’s October payment came to $61,367.69, up seven percent compared to last October. Looking back at pre-pandemic figures in October 2019, Whitney’s sales tax revenue is still up about 11 percent this month, showing that the numbers are more about the area’s economic strength than factors related to the pandemic.



Year-to-date figures show Whitney taking in $640,600.81 so far this year, which is up nine percent over the same period last year.



In the county seat, the City of Hillsboro’s sales tax payment came to $369,400.95 in October, up 43 percent from the same time last year. Year-to-date figures show the city taking in $3,730,346.74 so far in 2021, also up 43 percent.



Hill County’s October rebate came to $243,949.66, a 54-percent jump from last October. The county’s payments are up 38 percent in 2021, with $2,590,279.64 received to date this year.



Bosque County’s allocations were up 10 percent in October, for a total of $65,232.78. Year-to-date data shows Bosque County taking in $672,240.51, up 13 percent compared to the same time period in 2020.



October allocations and changes for other Hill County cities included: Abbott – $6,111.12, down five percent; Aquilla – $1,429.36, up 53 percent; Blum – $3,117, down two percent; Bynum – $904.12, up nine percent; Carl’s Corner – $3,778.18, down nine percent; Covington – $5,016.10, down six percent; Hubbard – $15,276.42, up eight percent; Itasca – $13,959.03, up three percent; Malone – $1,598.53, up one percent; Mertens – $403.05, down 56 percent; Mount Calm – $6,212.53, up 425 percent; Penelope – $526.18, up 17 percent.



Payments and changes for Bosque County cities were: Clifton – $87,244.24, up 33 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,199.75, up 14 percent; Iredell – $2,476.21, up 14 percent; Meridian – $17,295.73, up seven percent; Morgan – $3,704.34, up 25 percent; Valley Mills – $12,547.01, up 26 percent; Walnut Springs – $5,110.22, up 20 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.



Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6 percent more than in October 2020.