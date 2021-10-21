WHS student recognized for excellence

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

October 20, 2021

Amy Leech, principal of Whitney High School, is pictured presenting a certificate to Timothy Baker for being named a commended student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program for achieving scholastic excellence on his SAT. Approximately 34,000 commended students across the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

